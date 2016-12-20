Police Brutality
DA Chisholm Made the Right Call on the Sylville Smith Shooting
Although video footage doesn’t always answer every question about officer-involved fatal shootings, we believe that it’s better to release the footage quickly and no withhold this information from the public. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 1 Comments
Eternity Street: Violence and Justice in Frontier Los Angeles (W.W. Norton), by John Mack Faragher
Crime and police brutality are old stories in Los Angeles. According to Eternity Street: Violence and Justice in Frontier Los Angeles, violence was always abnormally common in the City of Angels. Author and Yale University history professor... more
Jun 28, 2016 2:28 PM David Luhrssen Books
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
With the nation-wide outrage and local unrest following countless instances of violence, police brutality, and corruption, Milwaukee artists, with the help of Jeff Redmon, Live Artists Studio and CultureJam MKE, hosted a one-night-only exhibitio.. more
May 6, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more
Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
‘We Are a Stand-up Family’
The family of Dontre Hamilton, who was shot 14 times by ex-MPD Officer Christopher Manney in Red Arrow Park, doesn’t accept the official version of events or Chisholm’s decision. Not only are they moving forward with legal challenge, but th... more
Dec 30, 2014 11:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 36 Comments
Dontre Hamilton Deserves Justice
We’re disappointed but not surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge ex-Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher Manney for shooting an unarmed Dontre Hamilton an estimated 14 times in broad daylight... more
Dec 23, 2014 11:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
The No-Surprise DA’s Decision on the Dontre Hamilton Shooting
No one can be surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge a fired MPD officer Christopher Manney for shooting Dontre Hamilton, a mentally ill black man, since it’s the same decision that’s been rep... more
Dec 23, 2014 11:38 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
DA Chisholm Won’t Charge Ex-Officer Manney for Shooting Dontre Hamilton
Dec 22, 2014 5:12 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 51 Comments
For Police, Times Finally Are A-Changin’
It was 50 years ago now that Bob Dylan warned everybody the battle raging outside would “soon shake your windows and rattle your walls for the times they are more
Nov 4, 2014 5:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
After Five Months of Silence, Dontre Hamilton’s Family Names MPD Officer in Red Arrow Park Shooting
At a very frustrating meeting of last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), the family of Dontre Hamilton named the Milwaukee Police officer who fatally shot Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in April. more
Sep 24, 2014 3:31 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
March for Justice in Ferguson and Milwaukee on Friday
Aug 21, 2014 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Fruitvale Station
The Trayvon Martin case wasn’t the first public outcry over an African American youth who died under controversial circumstances at an alleged crime scene. The killing of Oscar Grant by a transit policeman in more
Jul 24, 2013 1:01 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Was Hmong Driver’s MPD Beating Justified?
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments