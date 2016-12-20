RSS

Police Brutality

Although video footage doesn’t always answer every question about officer-involved fatal shootings, we believe that it’s better to release the footage quickly and no withhold this information from the public. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:29 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Picking up from From Jahmaica to de World in 2013, Gary Nesta Pine once again delivers the excellent reggae songs that he has come to be known for with Revelations. Many of the songs deal with heavy and timely themes. more

Nov 1, 2016 1:38 PM Album Reviews

Crime and police brutality are old stories in Los Angeles. According to Eternity Street: Violence and Justice in Frontier Los Angeles, violence was always abnormally common in the City of Angels. Author and Yale University history professor... more

Jun 28, 2016 2:28 PM Books

With the nation-wide outrage and local unrest following countless instances of violence, police brutality, and corruption, Milwaukee artists, with the help of Jeff Redmon, Live Artists Studio and CultureJam MKE, hosted a one-night-only exhibitio.. more

May 6, 2015 3:50 PM Visual Arts

Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more

Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Visual Arts

The family of Dontre Hamilton, who was shot 14 times by ex-MPD Officer Christopher Manney in Red Arrow Park, doesn’t accept the official version of events or Chisholm’s decision. Not only are they moving forward with legal challenge, but th... more

Dec 30, 2014 11:24 PM News Features 36 Comments

We’re disappointed but not surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge ex-Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher Manney for shooting an unarmed Dontre Hamilton an estimated 14 times in broad daylight... more

Dec 23, 2014 11:56 PM Expresso 9 Comments

No one can be surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge a fired MPD officer Christopher Manney for shooting Dontre Hamilton, a mentally ill black man, since it’s the same decision that’s been rep... more

Dec 23, 2014 11:38 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

Dec 22, 2014 5:12 PM Daily Dose 51 Comments

It was 50 years ago now that Bob Dylan warned everybody the battle raging outside would “soon shake your windows and rattle your walls for the times they are more

Nov 4, 2014 5:57 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

At a very frustrating meeting of last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), the family of Dontre Hamilton named the Milwaukee Police officer who fatally shot Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in April. more

Sep 24, 2014 3:31 AM News Features 3 Comments

Aug 21, 2014 8:18 PM Daily Dose

The Trayvon Martin case wasn’t the first public outcry over an African American youth who died under controversial circumstances at an alleged crime scene. The killing of Oscar Grant by a transit policeman in more

Jul 24, 2013 1:01 AM Film Reviews

With hopes of becoming an annual tradition, the inaugural Eastside Jazzfest rounds up seven acts from very different corners of the Milwaukee-area jazz scene: progressive-jazz multi-instrumentalist Isaiah Joshua; the Latin-funk combo more

Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) and Tory Folliard Gallery host two extraordinary experiences this week. Each gallery’s exhibition promises a fresh glimpse of contemporary life.One of the most expansive collections of modern portraiture in... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more

Apr 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Ever cut off at the intersection by some idiot driver on his cell phone? Annoyed by some jerk babbling his personal business loudly into a cell phone at the supermarket? Then you might share the sentiment manifested in “Mobile.” The recent Britis.. more

Sep 20, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

