RSS

Police Shooting

chisholm_da_444.jpg.jpe

On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla.. more

Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Daily Dose 8 Comments

We at the Shepherd are distressed, saddened, angry and frustrated about Saturday’s police shooting of Sylville Smith and the violent rioting following it in the Sherman Park neighborhood. more

Aug 16, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 27 Comments

_79902271_79902270.jpg.jpe

No one can be surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge a fired MPD officer Christopher Manney for shooting Dontre Hamilton, a mentally ill black man, since it’s the same decision that’s been rep... more

Dec 23, 2014 11:38 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

redarrow.jpg.jpe

At a very frustrating meeting of last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), the family of Dontre Hamilton named the Milwaukee Police officer who fatally shot Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in April. more

Sep 24, 2014 3:31 AM News Features 3 Comments

dontre-fpcmtg.jpg.jpe

Sep 19, 2014 2:12 PM Daily Dose

Caffrey's (717 N. 16th St.) and Murphy's (1613 W. Wells St.) are teaming up for New Year's Eve 2011! All packages will start at 9pm. The Love Bird package is $20 and includes either 2 pitchers or 6 rails and 1 bottle of champagne. The House... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage10711.jpe

Pianist Lang Lang is one of the brightest stars on the scene. His first appearance with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, nine years ago when he was a boyish 18 years old and just beginning his international career, was remarkable. Exuberant sh... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

The city was horrified to learn that two Milwaukee police officers had been shot in the head in broad daylight, allegedly by an armed teenager on a bicycle. ,News Features more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES