Police Shooting
DA Chisholm Charges Heaggan-Brown in Sylville Smith Death
On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla.. more
Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 8 Comments
Shepherd Express’ Response to the Sherman Park Uprising
We at the Shepherd are distressed, saddened, angry and frustrated about Saturday’s police shooting of Sylville Smith and the violent rioting following it in the Sherman Park neighborhood. more
Aug 16, 2016 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 27 Comments
The No-Surprise DA’s Decision on the Dontre Hamilton Shooting
No one can be surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge a fired MPD officer Christopher Manney for shooting Dontre Hamilton, a mentally ill black man, since it’s the same decision that’s been rep... more
Dec 23, 2014 11:38 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
After Five Months of Silence, Dontre Hamilton’s Family Names MPD Officer in Red Arrow Park Shooting
At a very frustrating meeting of last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), the family of Dontre Hamilton named the Milwaukee Police officer who fatally shot Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in April. more
Sep 24, 2014 3:31 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Dontre Hamilton’s Family Names Names
Sep 19, 2014 2:12 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The Police Shooting in Walker’s Point
The city was horrified to learn that two Milwaukee police officers had been shot in the head in broad daylight, allegedly by an armed teenager on a bicycle. ,News Features more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments