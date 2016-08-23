Police Shootings
Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park Uprising
Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park uprising and what’s next for Milwaukee. more
Aug 23, 2016 4:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 62 Comments
It Is Time to Step Up and Do Something
This past week has been one of the saddest and most tragic weeks in recent years. First we had two African Americans shot and killed by police when they appeared to be posing absolutely no threat.,News Features more
Jul 12, 2016 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 15 Comments
Black and White Together, Horribly
Everyone feels a little tingle of fear when stopped by a traffic cop. But no white person in America ever feels his life is in danger. more
Jul 12, 2016 2:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 28 Comments
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm on the Investigation into the Dontre Hamilton Shooting
District Attorney Chisholm visited the Shepherd’s offices to talk about the Hamilton shooting, why he hasn’t yet made a decision on charging Manney and whether the local and national protests against police shootings have any impact on him. more
Dec 16, 2014 10:09 PM Louis Fortis News Features 17 Comments
Ferguson Shooting Resonates in Milwaukee
The media have been focused on the outpouring of anger following the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., by a police officer. But the same anger and more
Aug 28, 2014 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments