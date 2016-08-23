RSS

Police Shootings

Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park uprising and what’s next for Milwaukee. more

Aug 23, 2016 4:13 PM News Features 62 Comments

This past week has been one of the saddest and most tragic weeks in recent years. First we had two African Americans shot and killed by police when they appeared to be posing absolutely no threat.,News Features more

Jul 12, 2016 3:43 PM News Features 15 Comments

Everyone feels a little tingle of fear when stopped by a traffic cop. But no white person in America ever feels his life is in danger. more

Jul 12, 2016 2:52 PM Taking Liberties 28 Comments

District Attorney Chisholm visited the Shepherd’s offices to talk about the Hamilton shooting, why he hasn’t yet made a decision on charging Manney and whether the local and national protests against police shootings have any impact on him. more

Dec 16, 2014 10:09 PM News Features 17 Comments

The media have been focused on the outpouring of anger following the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., by a police officer. But the same anger and more

Aug 28, 2014 3:05 AM Expresso 2 Comments

