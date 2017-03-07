Police
Home Movies/Out in Digital: March 9, 2017
Homeland: Iraq Year Zero Call it an historically important home movie: Homeland is five-and-a-half hours of cinema verite by Iraqi filmmaker Abbas Fahdel. He trains his camera on family and friends,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Mar 7, 2017 1:32 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Mental Health Crisis Training for Police Officers Questioned
“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more
Sep 20, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Bad Ideas Never Die
Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more
Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more
Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
For Police, Times Finally Are A-Changin’
It was 50 years ago now that Bob Dylan warned everybody the battle raging outside would “soon shake your windows and rattle your walls for the times they are more
Nov 4, 2014 5:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
World’s Largest Coffee Break at Catalano Square
Working in the Third Ward? Love your morning coffee? Thentake a stroll with your co-workers down to Catalano Square today between 9:30a.m.–10:30 a.m. to enjoy the World’s Largest Coffee Break courtesy of DowntownEmployee Appreciation Week (July.. more
Jul 29, 2014 1:59 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
City of Milwaukee Recovers Sensitive Stolen Thumb Drive
Thousands of City of Milwaukee employees risked having their personal information accessed after a thumb drive loaded with confidential data was stolen last fall, but now there's cause for relief: Police have made an arrest in that theft and recov.. more
Jan 9, 2014 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Residency Rules Stir Up Controversy at Greendale Budget Hearing
Among the most heated exchanges in the eight hours of public testimony on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget last Thursday was over the item removing residency requirements for public employees statewide more
Apr 10, 2013 1:10 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Dark Horse and “Copper: Season One
The protagonist (Jordan Gelber) is a doughy, middle-aged man-child living with his parents and his action figures in this darkly perceptive suburban comedy from the director of Welcome to the Dollhouse. Todd Solondz is masterful more
Nov 19, 2012 8:52 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Compliance
Frazzled, middle-aged Sandra is having a bad day. The freezer at the fast-food restaurant she manages wasn’t closed properly the night before, food has spoiled and, rumor has it, someone from franchise quality... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:32 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Targeting Police Chief Edward Flynn
Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn and his department have been taking a terrible beating lately. No one has to point out the irony of that sentence... more
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Williams’ Death Must Be Thoroughly Investigated
As of this writing, we don’t know if U.S. Attorney James Santelle will investigate the death of Derek Williams while in the back of a Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) squad car... more
Sep 26, 2012 3:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
MPD Chief Flynn and Aldermen Strike Back at 'Journal Sentinel'
“We have been reporting our crime data honorably,” Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn told the Public Safety... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Did Young Romney Impersonate a Police Officer?
When Mitt Romney was a college freshman, he told fellow residents of his Stanford University... more
Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 13 Comments
Turning the Camera on the Police
What's good for the police apparently isn't good for the people—or so the law enforcement community would have us believe when it comes to surveillance. That's a concise summary of a new trend reported by National Public Radio last week—th... more
May 20, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
Cozy French Dining in Bay View’s Pastiche Bistro
Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Those XCleavers
Those XCleavers, U2, The Police, new wave more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Crazy Rocket Fuel
Milwaukee distaff rockabilly foursome Crazy Rocket Fuel make their retro country rockin' danceable while playing up bad girl imagery. Some of the language and metaphor they employ would surely have gotten Wanda Jackson a radio ban in her '5... more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 5 Comments
The Payoff
Mar 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Police w/ Elvis Costello @ The Marcus Amphitheater
Fromthe moment the first chords of “Message in a Bottle” sounded While the Brewers were rolling past the Cardinals and taking aim at the Cubs, the Observer ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 29, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews 1 Comments