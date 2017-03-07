RSS

Police

Homeland: Iraq Year Zero Call it an historically important home movie: Homeland is five-and-a-half hours of cinema verite by Iraqi filmmaker Abbas Fahdel. He trains his camera on family and friends,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Mar 7, 2017 1:32 PM Home Movies

“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more

Sep 20, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 2 Comments

Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more

Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more

Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Visual Arts

It was 50 years ago now that Bob Dylan warned everybody the battle raging outside would “soon shake your windows and rattle your walls for the times they are more

Nov 4, 2014 5:57 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Working in the Third Ward? Love your morning coffee? Thentake a stroll with your co-workers down to Catalano Square today between 9:30a.m.–10:30 a.m. to enjoy the World’s Largest Coffee Break courtesy of DowntownEmployee Appreciation Week (July.. more

Jul 29, 2014 1:59 PM Around MKE

Thousands of City of Milwaukee employees risked having their personal information accessed after a thumb drive loaded with confidential data was stolen last fall, but now there's cause for relief: Police have made an arrest in that theft and recov.. more

Jan 9, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

Among the most heated exchanges in the eight hours of public testimony on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget last Thursday was over the item removing residency requirements for public employees statewide more

Apr 10, 2013 1:10 AM News Features

The protagonist (Jordan Gelber) is a doughy, middle-aged man-child living with his parents and his action figures in this darkly perceptive suburban comedy from the director of Welcome to the Dollhouse. Todd Solondz is masterful more

Nov 19, 2012 8:52 PM Film Reviews

Frazzled, middle-aged Sandra is having a bad day. The freezer at the fast-food restaurant she manages wasn’t closed properly the night before, food has spoiled and, rumor has it, someone from franchise quality... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:32 PM Film Reviews

Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn and his department have been taking a terrible beating lately. No one has to point out the irony of that sentence... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

As of this writing, we don’t know if U.S. Attorney James Santelle will investigate the death of Derek Williams while in the back of a Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) squad car... more

Sep 26, 2012 3:49 PM Expresso

“We have been reporting our crime data honorably,” Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn told the Public Safety... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

When Mitt Romney was a college freshman, he told fellow residents of his Stanford University... more

Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 13 Comments

What's good for the police apparently isn't good for the people—or so the law enforcement community would have us believe when it comes to surveillance. That's a concise summary of a new trend reported by National Public Radio last week—th... more

May 20, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Those XCleavers, U2, The Police, new wave more

Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Milwaukee distaff rockabilly foursome Crazy Rocket Fuel make their retro country rockin' danceable while playing up bad girl imagery. Some of the language and metaphor they employ would surely have gotten Wanda Jackson a radio ban in her '5... more

Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 5 Comments

Mar 27, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

   Fromthe moment the first chords of “Message in a Bottle” sounded While the Brewers were rolling past the Cardinals and taking aim at the Cubs, the Observer ,Concert Reviews more

Jul 29, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

