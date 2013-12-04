Polish
Yuletide at the Black Lagoon
When The Creature from the Black Lagoon was originally released in cinemas in 1954, it was a 3D movie. The Off the Wall Theatre pays tribute to that fact this holiday season with a staged musical adaptation of the movie that is fully three-dime.. more
Dec 4, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s Old South Side (Arcadia), by Jill Florence Lackey and Rick Petrie
Milwaukee’s South Side was considered solidly Polish until the 1970s, when the Poles withdrew to the suburbs and left the district to the Latinos. The latest local interest installment in Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America series more
Mar 6, 2013 3:32 PM David Luhrssen Books
Gathering by the Waters
It makes for a strange mix, at first glance. What do Latino Americans, Polish Americans and American Indians... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
Milwaukee-Area Restaurants Reinventing the Fish Fry
Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more
Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
St. Stanislaus Parish
While Historic Mitchell Street is now the main artery running through a densely populated, largely Hispanic area of Milwaukee's near-South Side, St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, on the corner of Fifth Street, is a landmark from a time when t... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Racing Sausage Carnage
Casings were busted, Sombreros were sprained - that damn Hot Dog showed his hated for Mexico and Poland - it was utter gluttony at Miller Park.Afterwards, the Italian was offered a UN post in reward for his humane efforts in reaching out to the ot.. more
Sep 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Chris Brown/Rihanna Drama Upstages Grammy Awards
Though the guy makes great summertime singles, Chris Brown has always seemed a fairly unlikable guy—kind of like a moody, faux-thuggish Nelly, without the wholesome core. Something about his omni-furrowed brow invites comparisons to the worst of .. more
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers trivia
Got a Brewers page-a-day calendar, thought I'd share some of the trivia questions. They're pretty easy. Hope they get more difficult as the months pass...Answers posted tomorrow:On April 6, 2001, the Brewers opened Miller Park against the Cincinna.. more
Feb 8, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Short Orders (Polonez)
AlthoughMilwaukee’s Polish-American population remains large, Polishrestaurants have dwindled. The one with the nicest setting, Polonez(4016 S. Packard Ave.), is located in a quiet residential ne,Dining Out more
Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Missing Person
Angelina Jolie has climbed a long way up from her days as a Tomb Raider. Nowadays her role Changeling ,Film more
Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Polish Lunch
ThePolespoured into Milwaukee during the late 19th century and afterward, settling on the city’s South Side where industry flourished and factoryjobs were plentiful. Before long, Polish-American ,Dining Out more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Polish Fest
Being the least attended of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds may be a dubious honor, but it’s also one of Polish Fest’s selling points. Without battling incessant cr,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Afghan Star
The Taliban is, among other things, an enemy of culture. Before its rule ended in Afghanistan, the fantatical movement dynamited centuries-old Buddhist rock carvings and outlawed music. According to legend, they tried to exterminate birds because.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood