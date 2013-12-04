RSS

Polish

When The Creature from the Black Lagoon was originally released in cinemas in 1954, it was a 3D movie. The Off the Wall Theatre pays tribute to that fact this  holiday season with a staged musical adaptation of the movie that is fully three-dime.. more

Dec 4, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee’s South Side was considered solidly Polish until the 1970s, when the Poles withdrew to the suburbs and left the district to the Latinos. The latest local interest installment in Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America series more

Mar 6, 2013 3:32 PM Books

blogimage18411.jpe

It makes for a strange mix, at first glance. What do Latino Americans, Polish Americans and American Indians... more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage17732.jpe

Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage9721.jpe

While Historic Mitchell Street is now the main artery running through a densely populated, largely Hispanic area of Milwaukee's near-South Side, St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, on the corner of Fifth Street, is a landmark from a time when t... more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Casings were busted, Sombreros were sprained - that damn Hot Dog showed his hated for Mexico and Poland - it was utter gluttony at Miller Park.Afterwards, the Italian was offered a UN post in reward for his humane efforts in reaching out to the ot.. more

Sep 28, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2600.jpe

Though the guy makes great summertime singles, Chris Brown has always seemed a fairly unlikable guy—kind of like a moody, faux-thuggish Nelly, without the wholesome core. Something about his omni-furrowed brow invites comparisons to the worst of .. more

Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Got a Brewers page-a-day calendar, thought I'd share some of the trivia questions. They're pretty easy. Hope they get more difficult as the months pass...Answers posted tomorrow:On April 6, 2001, the Brewers opened Miller Park against the Cincinna.. more

Feb 8, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage4382.jpe

AlthoughMilwaukee’s Polish-American population remains large, Polishrestaurants have dwindled. The one with the nicest setting, Polonez(4016 S. Packard Ave.), is located in a quiet residential ne,Dining Out more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage4357.jpe

Angelina Jolie has climbed a long way up from her days as a Tomb Raider. Nowadays her role Changeling ,Film more

Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage3710.jpe

ThePolespoured into Milwaukee during the late 19th century and afterward, settling on the city’s South Side where industry flourished and factoryjobs were plentiful. Before long, Polish-American ,Dining Out more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage2600.jpe

Being the least attended of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds may be a dubious honor, but it’s also one of Polish Fest’s selling points. Without battling incessant cr,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2588.jpe

Being the least attended of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds may be a dubious honor, but it’s also one of Polish Fest’s selling points. Without battling incessant cr,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Taliban is, among other things, an enemy of culture. Before its rule ended in Afghanistan, the fantatical movement dynamited centuries-old Buddhist rock carvings and outlawed music. According to legend, they tried to exterminate birds because.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES