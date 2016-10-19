Political Animals
LGBT Film/Video Festival Brings ‘Politcal Animals’ to UWM Union Cinema
Tomorrow night,the UWM Union Cinema (2200 E Kenwood Blvd) will host a screening of one of themost anticipated films of the 31st annual LGBT Film/Video Festival, Political Animals .The filmcelebrates the legendary civil rights victories.. more
Oct 19, 2016 9:04 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Telling Our Story on Film
Milwaukee’s LGBT Film/Video Festival’s many narrative, documentary and short film offerings show at several East Side theaters from Oct. 12-23. For tickets and full schedule information, please visit uwm.edu/lgbtfilmfestival. more
EMP 4 The Kids Toy Drive
Milwaukee crunk enthusiasts Streetz & Young Deuces have rounded up some of the city’s best rap acts for a toy drive supporting the House of Peace on 1702 W. Walnut St. Scott Knoxx, Misen Lync, Prophetic, Ray Rizzy, B-Eazy The Prince more
Dec 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee