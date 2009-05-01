Political Endorsements

RSS
May 15 Deadline for Summer Jobs Program
Now is the time to start thinking about getting a summer job. The Milwaukee Area Workforce Investment Board (MAWIB) and the citys Earn and Learn program are providing 3,000 summer jobs for young people (between the ages of 14 and 24) who live in .. more
May 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Sandra Pasch Is the Best Choice on the North Shore
Pasch,a nurse and assistant professor at Columbia College of Nursing, is atireless advoc
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 1 Comments
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Deserves Re-Election
Last week we asked Milwaukee MayorTom Ba
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
