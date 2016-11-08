RSS

Political Science

bookreview_chinesenuclearproliferation.jpg.jpe

While the world focused on the atomic tantrums of North Korea or the efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, China has quietly enlarged and modernized its arsenal. In Chinese Nuclear Proliferation: How Global Politics is Transforming Chin... more

Nov 8, 2016 1:40 PM Books

bookreview_newarabwars.jpg.jpe

In The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East, George Washington University political science professor Marc Lynch focuses on the Arab Spring, which quickly turned into a long hot summer of increased repression and violence.... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:13 PM Books

books_americametchina.jpg.jpe

Well before it became a political football, China made headlines with tales of economic growth in the face of a global downturn and reports of poor conditions in its factories. Eric Jay Dolin’s well-crafted account of chapter one in more

Nov 13, 2012 2:42 PM Books

