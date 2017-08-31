RSS

clarke.jpg.jpe

Mark Belling says David Clarke is leaving office to take a mysterious new position. more

Aug 31, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 6 Comments

musicgateway_cloudnothings_a_byjesselirola.jpg.jpe

Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi talks about the band’s new album and why, despite what you might read online, rock is not dead. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:01 PM Music Feature

hello death pic.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/hellodeathmusic

Jan 20, 2017 3:00 PM On Music

badgrades.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s new punk supergroup Bad Grades joins Assault and Battery and Population Control at Frank’s Power Plant for a benefit concert taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 23. more

Nov 15, 2016 3:48 PM Local Music

mall.jpg.jpe

Wallace Supporters canvass at Southgate Mall duringthe 1976 Wisconsin Democratic PresidentialPrimary Campaign.Continuing withthe “showing off stuff I found on eBay” trend from mylast post, I’d like to turn to a collection of old Milwaukee.. more

Nov 14, 2016 3:57 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

musicgateway_newboyzclub.jpg.jpe

The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Music Feature

harikondabolu_by mindy tucker.jpg.jpe

We caught up with Kondabolu ahead of his July 31 show at Turner Hall Ballroom and talked about everything from the death threats he receives on social media, his new comedy album Mainstream American Comic and, of course, Donald Trump. more

Jul 15, 2016 9:28 AM Off the Cuff

putin.nal.jpg.jpe

Nalbandov’s Not by Bread Alone: Russian Foreign Policy Under Putin (Potomac Books) is a tome as large and wide reaching as its subject. Rightly, Nalbandov, a political science professor at Utah State University, concludes that Russia’s fore... more

May 23, 2016 4:51 PM Books

trumpimage.jpg.jpe

Less than a handful of leading Republicans have been courageous enough to refuse to support Trump. more

May 3, 2016 4:15 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

ani.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Adam Miszewski

Ani DiFranco indulged her political side at a passionate show at Turner Hall Ballroom Friday night. more

Apr 11, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

news2abele.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is talking very confidently that he is going to crush his opponents in the primary election next week because he claims that he is ahead of state Sen. Chris Larson by 35 to 40 points in the African Ame... more

Feb 9, 2016 5:13 PM Expresso 2 Comments

vote_pin.jpg.jpe

,News Features more

Jan 26, 2016 5:02 PM News Features 7 Comments

abele2.jpg.jpe

As he seeks re-election and, if the rumors are true, a bid for governor in 2018, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is trying to portray himself as a careful steward of taxpayers’ money. For e,News Features more

Jan 12, 2016 4:59 PM News Features 3 Comments

dsc_0082.jpg.jpe

The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Visual Arts

localmusic.jpg.jpe

For his race-minded latest album, Milwaukee rapper Milo set out to make “an album sourced in rage." more

Sep 22, 2015 11:13 PM Local Music

desa1.jpg.jpe

Photos: CJ Foeckler

Conor Oberst brought his head-banging punk band to Turner Hall, inciting a mosh pit, spitting on stage and covering The Clash. more

Sep 15, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

takingliberties.jpg.jpe

Penokee Hills stand as a reminder that people who care about natural resources can still win against sleazy politicians on the take. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:01 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

earth talk.jpg.jpe

May 19, 2015 3:10 PM , News Features

theater_fivepresidents.jpg.jpe

Photo by Tim Fuller.

Five ex-presidents converge at Richard Nixon’s funeral in Milwaukee Rep’s incisive new political drama. more

Mar 4, 2015 1:36 AM Theater

curtains_danjaspersen.jpg.jpe

magicianatplay.com

Mentalists and magicians can be exceptionally annoying. In an age of information, we’re not necessarily impressed when people do things that we don’t understand. Ages ago it was impressive, but somewhere along the line, we all started carrying the.. more

Jan 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

