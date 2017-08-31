Politics
America's Worst Sheriff Resigns
Mark Belling says David Clarke is leaving office to take a mysterious new position. more
Aug 31, 2017 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
Cloud Nothings Tone Down The Anger, Just a Little
Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi talks about the band’s new album and why, despite what you might read online, rock is not dead. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:01 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Hello Death Push Back Against Institutional Racism on "Tin House"
Jan 20, 2017 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee’s ‘Punx Give Thanx, Again!’ Benefit Offers Punk for a Cause
Milwaukee’s new punk supergroup Bad Grades joins Assault and Battery and Population Control at Frank’s Power Plant for a benefit concert taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 23. more
Nov 15, 2016 3:48 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Milwaukee for Wallace: Rare Photos Document Gov. George Wallace’s Last Wisconsin Campaign
Wallace Supporters canvass at Southgate Mall duringthe 1976 Wisconsin Democratic PresidentialPrimary Campaign.Continuing withthe “showing off stuff I found on eBay” trend from mylast post, I’d like to turn to a collection of old Milwaukee.. more
Nov 14, 2016 3:57 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
New Boyz Club Take Aim At Oppression on ‘G l O r Y g L o R y’
The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Hari Kondabolu Talks Trump, Twitter and Death Threats
We caught up with Kondabolu ahead of his July 31 show at Turner Hall Ballroom and talked about everything from the death threats he receives on social media, his new comedy album Mainstream American Comic and, of course, Donald Trump. more
Jul 15, 2016 9:28 AM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Vladimir Putin Vs. The World
Nalbandov’s Not by Bread Alone: Russian Foreign Policy Under Putin (Potomac Books) is a tome as large and wide reaching as its subject. Rightly, Nalbandov, a political science professor at Utah State University, concludes that Russia’s fore... more
May 23, 2016 4:51 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Joe McCarthy Moment
Less than a handful of leading Republicans have been courageous enough to refuse to support Trump. more
May 3, 2016 4:15 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Ani DiFranco w/ Chastity Brown @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Ani DiFranco indulged her political side at a passionate show at Turner Hall Ballroom Friday night. more
Apr 11, 2016 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Buying An Election
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is talking very confidently that he is going to crush his opponents in the primary election next week because he claims that he is ahead of state Sen. Chris Larson by 35 to 40 points in the African Ame... more
Feb 9, 2016 5:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Four-Way Primary for County Executive Is on the Feb. 16 Ballot
News Features
Jan 26, 2016 5:02 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Abele Did Not Clean Up the Pension Mess
As he seeks re-election and, if the rumors are true, a bid for governor in 2018, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is trying to portray himself as a careful steward of taxpayers' money.
Jan 12, 2016 4:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Recapping CultureJam MKE 4: Truth Be Told
The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more
Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Milo Channels Rage into Poetry on ‘So The Flies Don’t Come’
For his race-minded latest album, Milwaukee rapper Milo set out to make “an album sourced in rage." more
Sep 22, 2015 11:13 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Desaparecidos @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Conor Oberst brought his head-banging punk band to Turner Hall, inciting a mosh pit, spitting on stage and covering The Clash. more
Sep 15, 2015 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Getting Away to the Penokee Hills
Penokee Hills stand as a reminder that people who care about natural resources can still win against sleazy politicians on the take. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:01 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Global Climate Agreement In the Works
May 19, 2015 3:10 PM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features
Rick Cleveland’s ‘Five Presidents’ at The Rep
Five ex-presidents converge at Richard Nixon’s funeral in Milwaukee Rep’s incisive new political drama. more
Mar 4, 2015 1:36 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Dan Jaspersen at the Alchemist This Month
Mentalists and magicians can be exceptionally annoying. In an age of information, we’re not necessarily impressed when people do things that we don’t understand. Ages ago it was impressive, but somewhere along the line, we all started carrying the.. more
Jan 5, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater