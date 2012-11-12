Poll
A Day in History
One of many wrong things claimed before this year’s election was that there was no way 2012 could be as historic as President Barack Obama’s 2008 election as America’s first African-American president. more
Nov 12, 2012 4:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Why We Vote
There's a reason why we will actually vote on June 5 instead of simply relying on political polls to tell us... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
What Romney Seems to Believe (and Why He's So Disliked)
With the Republican primary contest all but over and the focus now on the general election, Mitt Romney... more
Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 4 Comments
In The Details: The Rep's The Government Inspector
The Milwaukee Rep opened its season this past week with a production of modern playwright Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the Nikolai Gogol political comedy The Government Inspector. Featuing a cast largely consisting of talented Rep Reside.. more
Sep 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
If You Were a Political Consultant…
AFTERA VERY LONG CAMPAIGN AND AN UNPRECEDENTED AMOUNT OF ATTENTION, THE 2008PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IS ALMOST OVER. So what do you thin,Cover Story more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE