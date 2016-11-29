Polo
Home Movies/Out on Digital 12.1
J.K. Rowling invented quidditch as a spoof of posh English athletics. In 2005, students at Vermont’s Middlebury College transposed fantasy into reality by devising a ground-based version of the game. The documentary Mudblood: A Film About Q... more
Nov 29, 2016 4:20 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Pony Up for Polo--Without Too Much Ponying Up
In some families, the key to a fun weekend outing is leaving the kids at home. Someone's always bored, bothered by crowds, or breaking the budget. For these reasons, visiting a Milwaukee Polo Club game just may be the most family friendly event in.. more
Aug 25, 2011 12:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
New York's Human Doormat
Compelling Explanations Steven Gilmore Jr., 21, was arrested in Gainesville, Fla., after The New York Times ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jul 10, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE