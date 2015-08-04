RSS
Polonez Restaurant
Polka Time on Sunday
Milwaukee’s last Polish restaurant, Polonez, offers a Sunday brunch with live polka music and a buffet featuring Polish and American items. more
Aug 4, 2015 David Luhrssen
Last Night’s Assembly District 19 Democratic Candidate Forum
I’m still processingall that was said during the Shepherd’s forum last night for the candidatesrunning in the Democraticprimary for Assembly District 19. This is an open seat, one long held byJon Richards, who’s now running for attorneygenera.. more
Jul 30, 2014 Lisa Kaiser
