Pompeii
Bastille Rides ‘Pompeii’ to the Top
When drummer Chris “Woody” Wood joined singer/guitarist and main songwriter Dan Smith in what would become the band Bastille in 2010, he had reached a turning more
Oct 14, 2014
Film Clips: Feb. 19
Upon learning that he suffers from a terminal disorder, Secret Service agent Ethan Renner (Kevin Costner) resigns his post to spend time with his wife (Connie Nielsen) and daughter (Hailee Steinfeld). Then Renner is told he’ll be given an a... more
Feb 19, 2014
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 12-18
The knock against French alternative rockers is that they essentially write the same song over and over again. That criticism is more or less fair, but man, the songs “Lisztomania” and “1901” from 2009’s sterling more
Dec 11, 2013