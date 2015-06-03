Pools
Milwaukee County Swimming Pools Are Getting Ready for Summer
Milwaukee county pools are gearing up for a busy summer, ifthe weather ever warms up that is. The Milwaukee County water parks Cool Waters and David F. SchulzAquatic Center will both be adding weekdays to their summer schedulebeginning Monday, .. more
Jun 3, 2015 6:45 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Blitzen Trapper w/ Avi Buffalo
Much as it ushered in grunge two decades ago, Seattle’s Sub Pop Records has been a leading proponent of the recent flannel-in-the- forest indie-folk movement, signing artists like Iron and Wine, Daniel Martin Moore, Vetiver, Tiny Vipers more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It Was Good, But Not Prince Good
We won't be seeing a Fall Out Boy or "Jay-Z and Friends" halftime show anytime soon. Five years after Janet Jackson flashed America at Super Bowl XXXVII, halftime shows are still sticking to the play-it-safe policy of only booking acts old enough .. more
Feb 1, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Free Pool!
Another sign that summer has officially arrived: The county pools open today. To celebrate the occasion, there will be no admission fees for the day.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee