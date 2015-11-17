RSS

Pop Art

There's something odd about walking through a museum that's not quite ready to open.The lights are a little dim.There are cardboard boxes, packing materials, and ladders strewn about.Hammers and forklifts clang and rumble in .. more

Nov 17, 2015 4:26 PM Visual Arts

Pop Art ennobled pop culture. This is its enduring legacy. No one could turn Campbell’s Soup Cans into icons of modern art like Andy Warhol. Much of Warhol’s work plays with the theme of the mass media’s mass production more

Dec 9, 2013 5:58 PM Visual Arts

Aug 6, 2012 3:07 PM Visual Arts

Comedian Louis Szekely (better known as Louis C.K.) first rose to prominence as a writer, penning bits for “The Late Show With David Letterman” and “The Dana Carvey Show,” then winning Emmys for his work on “The Chris Rock Sh more

Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Polvojoined these ranks with a successful 2008 tour and now In Prism, the follow-up to Sh In Prism ,CD Reviews more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Director of the Haggerty Museum of Art, Wally Mason curated the current exhibition "Jump Cut Pop: Evans + Fukui + Hammond + Paolozzi + Rosker + Yokoo" now showing at the museum on the Marquette University campus. This original exhibitio.. more

Aug 4, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

The foam-mouthed Buffalo metalcore band Every Time I Die is between labels right now, thou Guitar Hero ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

   This weekend's Gallery Night and Day takes a visual cue from the John Michael Kohler Arts Center's "Messages & Magic" exhibit, showcasing collage and assemblag,Art more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Through April 12, the David Barnett Gallery continues its American Pop Art exhibit. More Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 27, 2008 5:00 AM Around MKE

Through April, the David Barnett Gallery is displaying its first new exhibit of 2008: Amer The Watsons Go To Birmingham—1963 ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Joe Ketner, guest curator for the Milwaukee Art Museum's current exhibition "Warhol: The Last Decade," offered a few insights he discovered while envisioning and hanging this exhibit in tribute to the artistic surge Andy Warhol experienced in t.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES