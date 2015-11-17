Pop Art
Behind the Scenes as MAM Gets Set for the Grand Re-Opening
There's something odd about walking through a museum that's not quite ready to open.The lights are a little dim.There are cardboard boxes, packing materials, and ladders strewn about.Hammers and forklifts clang and rumble in .. more
Nov 17, 2015 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Warhol Paints Ten Jews of the Twentieth Century
Pop Art ennobled pop culture. This is its enduring legacy. No one could turn Campbell’s Soup Cans into icons of modern art like Andy Warhol. Much of Warhol’s work plays with the theme of the mass media’s mass production more
Dec 9, 2013 5:58 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Roy Lichtenstein's Retrospective @ The Art Institute of Chicago
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Aug 6, 2012 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Louis C.K.
Comedian Louis Szekely (better known as Louis C.K.) first rose to prominence as a writer, penning bits for “The Late Show With David Letterman” and “The Dana Carvey Show,” then winning Emmys for his work on “The Chris Rock Sh more
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Polvo
Polvojoined these ranks with a successful 2008 tour and now In Prism, the follow-up to Sh In Prism ,CD Reviews more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
Interview: Wally Mason Discusses Cut and Paste Culture
Director of the Haggerty Museum of Art, Wally Mason curated the current exhibition "Jump Cut Pop: Evans + Fukui + Hammond + Paolozzi + Rosker + Yokoo" now showing at the museum on the Marquette University campus. This original exhibitio.. more
Aug 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Every Time I Die
The foam-mouthed Buffalo metalcore band Every Time I Die is between labels right now, thou Guitar Hero ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Autumn Art
This weekend's Gallery Night and Day takes a visual cue from the John Michael Kohler Arts Center's "Messages & Magic" exhibit, showcasing collage and assemblag,Art more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
American Pop Art
Through April 12, the David Barnett Gallery continues its American Pop Art exhibit. More Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
William F. Buckley dead at 82
Feb 27, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
American Pop Art
Through April, the David Barnett Gallery is displaying its first new exhibit of 2008: Amer The Watsons Go To Birmingham—1963 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art Talk: Joe Ketner Excerpts @ The MAM's Warhol Exhibition
Joe Ketner, guest curator for the Milwaukee Art Museum's current exhibition "Warhol: The Last Decade," offered a few insights he discovered while envisioning and hanging this exhibit in tribute to the artistic surge Andy Warhol experienced in t.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts