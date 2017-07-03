Pop Culture
Fun: Spies, Puzzle Solvers, and a Century of Crosswords (SelfMadeHero), by Paolo Bacilieri
With Fun: Spies, Puzzle Solvers, and a Century of Crosswords, Italian artist Paolo Bacilieri offers an imaginative illustrated history of crossword puzzles. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:49 PM David Luhrssen Books
Chuck Klosterman Weighs in on Everything
The esteemed pop culture writer talks about the absurdities of thinkpiece culture, and why today’s online writers have it so much worse than he did. more
May 16, 2017 3:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Books
Alfred Bester (University of Illinois Press), by Jad Smith
Although Alfred Bester wrote a batch of much admired science fiction stories and novels, including The Demolished Man (1952) and The Stars My Destination (1957), many within the genre viewed him as an outsider. In his compact biography, Alf... more
Feb 14, 2017 3:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Rhino)
The Grateful Dead’s eponymous debut, released half a century ago, was a good first effort from a band that was little known outside its hometown of San Francisco. The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes that LP plus a se... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 9
What’s behind pop culture?Or a better question might be: “Why are we so obsessed with it?”Why are we so enamored by people completely disconnected from our own lives? Why do we engage in national news rather than the local issues happening .. more
Apr 1, 2015 5:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Milwaukee
Milwaukee may become home to the world’s largest collectionof bobbleheads! Co-founders of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, CEO Phil Sklarand President Brad Novak, announced their intention to establish a physical bobbleheadmuseu.. more
Nov 19, 2014 7:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Counting Crows
The same magic that allowed Counting Crows' unkempt, dreadlocked singer Adam Duritz to date two of the three female leads from "Friends" must have carried over to Duritz's music career, because 17 years after the band's blockbuster more
Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee