funbookreview.jpg.jpe

With Fun: Spies, Puzzle Solvers, and a Century of Crosswords, Italian artist Paolo Bacilieri offers an imaginative illustrated history of crossword puzzles. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:49 PM Books

bookpreview_chuckklosterman_bykrisdrake.jpg.jpe

The esteemed pop culture writer talks about the absurdities of thinkpiece culture, and why today’s online writers have it so much worse than he did. more

May 16, 2017 3:57 PM Books

alfredbester.jpg.jpe

Although Alfred Bester wrote a batch of much admired science fiction stories and novels, including The Demolished Man (1952) and The Stars My Destination (1957), many within the genre viewed him as an outsider. In his compact biography, Alf... more

Feb 14, 2017 3:50 PM Books

gratefuldead.jpg.jpe

The Grateful Dead’s eponymous debut, released half a century ago, was a good first effort from a band that was little known outside its hometown of San Francisco. The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes that LP plus a se... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:24 PM Album Reviews

blog-01.jpg.jpe

What’s behind pop culture?Or a better question might be: “Why are we so obsessed with it?”Why are we so enamored by people completely disconnected from our own lives? Why do we engage in national news rather than the local issues happening .. more

Apr 1, 2015 5:41 PM Visual Arts

bobbleheads_digitalrender.jpg.jpe

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Milwaukee may become home to the world’s largest collectionof bobbleheads! Co-founders of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, CEO Phil Sklarand President Brad Novak, announced their intention to establish a physical bobbleheadmuseu.. more

Nov 19, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage11456.jpe

The same magic that allowed Counting Crows' unkempt, dreadlocked singer Adam Duritz to date two of the three female leads from "Friends" must have carried over to Duritz's music career, because 17 years after the band's blockbuster more

Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10958.jpe

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

