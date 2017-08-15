RSS

The Milwaukee band Ravi/Lola draws inspiration from some of the more obscure psychedelic sounds of the 1960s on their elaborate latest album, Shape Up Shoulders. more

Aug 15, 2017 3:13 PM Local Music

Photo credit Kelsea McCulloch

Elvis Costello dug into the mellower corners of his songbook at a risky, generous show celebrating Imperial Bedroom. more

Jul 17, 2017 10:06 AM Concert Reviews

As the author of Positively 4th Street and The Ten-Cent Plague, David Hajdu has become one of the most interesting, thought-inducing commentators on popular culture. His latest, Love for Sale, is a highly personal look back at pop music fro... more

Dec 13, 2016 4:14 PM Books

According to the documentary It’s a Rockabilly World! by director Brent Huff (Chasing Beauty), another rockabilly revival has swept the world, fueled mainly by Millennials bored with the shoddy aesthetic of now and the pathetic state of con... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:53 PM Home Movies

This week on "The Disclaimer," WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're examining the dominant paradigm in music criticism: "poptismism" (yes, we loathe that word, too.) In a column this month for th.. more

Apr 30, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

What’s behind pop culture?Or a better question might be: “Why are we so obsessed with it?”Why are we so enamored by people completely disconnected from our own lives? Why do we engage in national news rather than the local issues happening .. more

Apr 1, 2015 5:41 PM Visual Arts

When asked what music has inspired her the most, Victoriah Banuelos, half of the sister-sister Milwaukee pop outfit Vic and Gab, answers readily: “Rush.” Victoriah isn't over the age of 35, and she isn't clueless about current indepe more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Pop music has a natural snap to it, thanks to its youthful motivations. Nobody has done it quite as winningly as the punk legends Buzzcocks, but the Milwaukee pop group Coo Woo is game to try their hand at it. Coo Woo takes on the British..... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Acacia Theatre closes out its 30th year with Smoke on the Mountain, a musical filled with traditional hymns and Bible-quoting one-upmanship one Saturday night at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.Set in rural North Carolina in 1938, Smoke t... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

The same magic that allowed Counting Crows' unkempt, dreadlocked singer Adam Duritz to date two of the three female leads from "Friends" must have carried over to Duritz's music career, because 17 years after the band's blockbuster more

Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 5 Comments

Allow me to join the chorus of bloggers largely calling out Jay-Z for his pandering new single "D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)." It's discouraging that Jay-Z would hone in on a lightning rod as tired as Auto-Tune; does this mean we can expect The Blu.. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Of course there are glaring exceptions, most notably The Black Eyed Peas utterly idiotic "Boom Boom Pow," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but the pop singles chart is a pretty vibrant place these days. Here are six charting songs tha.. more

Apr 16, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

While most R&B singers coast in the final minute or two of their songs, reciting established hooks until the fadeout, The-Dream saves his finest twists for these closing moments. Three-fourths of the way through "Sweat it Out," the closest the sin.. more

Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM News 1 Comments

Since I gave a nod to Britney Spears earlier this week, equal-time regulations require me to also point out that Christina Aguilera, the less notorious but more reliable and better-voiced of the two pop stars, also has a fun, quick-charting music .. more

Oct 28, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

Earlier this week the Kenosha News ran an article about the mixed reaction Jessica Simpson's first country concert received at the Country Thunder Festival in Randall, Wis. The story was quickly picked up by national media outlets—particularly a l.. more

Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

The Swedish disco band ABBA has shown surprising longevity, and with the upcoming big-budget film version of the ABBA musical Mama Mia!, ABBA-mania doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon. The original band has no plans to reunite, but th... more

Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

