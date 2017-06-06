Pop-Punk
Sin Bad Bring Melodic Punk into Adulthood
“I don’t feel offended when people call us a pop-punk band," says Sin Bad’s Ben Woyak, “but I certainly don’t think of us that way." more
Jun 6, 2017 3:05 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Direct Hit! w/ The Living Statues and Midwives
Pop-punks Direct Hit! were joined by a horn section during a rare all-ages show at the Cactus Club. more
Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Dreamhouse Look to a Simpler Era of Pop-Punk
While many of the emo acts they grew up listening to have moved on to pop, Milwaukee’s Dreamhouse vow to keep the guitars front and center. more
Dec 27, 2016 1:40 PM Steve Lampiris Local Music
Boxcutter Copes Through Pop-Punk
Boxcutter looks to Green Day, Brand New and Taking Back Sunday on the project’s openly reverential Stuck EP. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Scientists: A Place Called Bad (Numero Group)
The evolution of Australia’s Scientists took the band from scruffy pop punk to something altogether dark and sinister. A new four-CD set, A Place Called Bad, collects the band’s complete studio recordings and an archival live set. Their men... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:17 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Direct Hit Make Their Fat Wreck Chords Debut
Signing to the Fat Wreck Chords record label pushed Milwaukee pop-punk staples Direct Hit to make their best album yet, Wasted Mind. They perform an album release show on Saturday, June 25 at Milwaukee’s Metal Grill. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Hot Coffin’s Self-Accepting Rock ’n’ Roll
The 2000s found punk music in transition, as the purebred traditionalist and pop-punk bands of the ’90s gave way to a tide of younger emo and post-hardcore groups with more dramatic songs and fussier hair. For a while these more
Feb 18, 2013 5:18 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Looking for Anne of Green Gables
A pale countenance dotted with freckles, and long braids of red hair. (Or something like that.) Not everyone who has come to love the Lucy Maud Montgomery classic Anne of Green Gables will picture quite exactly the same face. But everyone famili.. more
Nov 4, 2011 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Blink-182 Buries the Hatchet
Blink-182 Buries the Hatchet By Evan Rytlewski Guitarist Tom DeLonge's relations wi Blink-182 headlines a concert at the Marcus Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with Fall Out ,Music Feature more
Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Chinese Telephones Sign Off, Sadly
Milwaukee says goodbye to one of its most endearing pop-punk bands tonight when the Chinese Telephones play one last show at the Borg Ward (supported, in typical fashion, by about four or five dozen other bands.) Erin Wolf has a smart, must-read i.. more
Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Phil Lesh Reflects on His Influences
PhilLeshcan remember the very moment he knew he wanted to be a musician. It was1944, Lesh was 4 years old and his grandmother had the radio tuned to abroadcast of the Symphony No.1 by JohannesBrahms. The movement’s tympanic opening and regal stru... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature
All Time Low
Alternative Press magazine listed the Maryland pop-punk group All Time Low as one of the & Alternative Press ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee