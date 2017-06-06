RSS

“I don’t feel offended when people call us a pop-punk band," says Sin Bad’s Ben Woyak, “but I certainly don’t think of us that way." more

Jun 6, 2017 3:05 PM Local Music

Pop-punks Direct Hit! were joined by a horn section during a rare all-ages show at the Cactus Club. more

Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM Concert Reviews

While many of the emo acts they grew up listening to have moved on to pop, Milwaukee’s Dreamhouse vow to keep the guitars front and center. more

Dec 27, 2016 1:40 PM Local Music

Boxcutter looks to Green Day, Brand New and Taking Back Sunday on the project’s openly reverential Stuck EP. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:04 PM Local Music

The evolution of Australia’s Scientists took the band from scruffy pop punk to something altogether dark and sinister. A new four-CD set, A Place Called Bad, collects the band’s complete studio recordings and an archival live set. Their men... more

Aug 30, 2016 3:17 PM Album Reviews

Photo by Jessica Kaminski

Signing to the Fat Wreck Chords record label pushed Milwaukee pop-punk staples Direct Hit to make their best album yet, Wasted Mind. They perform an album release show on Saturday, June 25 at Milwaukee’s Metal Grill. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:09 PM Music Feature

The 2000s found punk music in transition, as the purebred traditionalist and pop-punk bands of the ’90s gave way to a tide of younger emo and post-hardcore groups with more dramatic songs and fussier hair. For a while these more

Feb 18, 2013 5:18 PM Music Feature

Blink-182 Buries the Hatchet By Evan Rytlewski Guitarist Tom DeLonge's relations wi Blink-182 headlines a concert at the Marcus Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with Fall Out ,Music Feature more

Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

Milwaukee says goodbye to one of its most endearing pop-punk bands tonight when the Chinese Telephones play one last show at the Borg Ward (supported, in typical fashion, by about four or five dozen other bands.) Erin Wolf has a smart, must-read i.. more

Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

PhilLeshcan remember the very moment he knew he wanted to be a musician. It was1944, Lesh was 4 years old and his grandmother had the radio tuned to abroadcast of the Symphony No.1 by JohannesBrahms. The movement’s tympanic opening and regal stru... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

Alternative Press magazine listed the Maryland pop-punk group All Time Low as one of the & Alternative Press ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

