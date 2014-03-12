RSS

Pop/Rock

the royal milwaukee band.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s rock scene is by and large a dirty, disheveledlittle thing, and we like it that way: Our clubs aren’t literally smokyanymore, but the smoke is still implied, and even our relatively polished musiciansusually look like they just fini.. more

Mar 12, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage10078.jpe

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

Mar 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

John McCain has a lock on his party's nomination in part because hesupported the "surge" and, Johnny says it is working! Don't you wonderwhat he is on? I'd like some. GOPSenator,John Warner, a former hawk said yesterday, "By any fairs.. more

Feb 7, 2008 5:00 AM News Features

blogimage393.jpe

  This week, recently-deceased Heath Ledger graces the cover of People magazine – and no other celebrity magazines. Due to an eccentricity of the industry, People goes to press on Tuesday, a day later than all their competitors. Ledger’s death fi.. more

Jan 27, 2008 5:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage393.jpe

This first exhibition of never-before-seen photographs includes 20 8-by-10-inch images, de Got Murder? ,Art more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage394.jpe

There’s really no plothere—just a conversation between friends at a specific Say Goodnight, Gracie, ,Theater more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage465.jpe

With their ear for melody, diligent work ethic and knack for self-promotion,the local alt White China ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage390.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs a trio of serene classics from three favorite c Walk The Line ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES