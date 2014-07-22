RSS

Pop-Up Dinners

Founded only a couple of years ago by Brian Bordainick, thepop-up dinners of Dinner Lab have gained massive popularity in NOLA and thecities it has already expanded to, including New York, Chicago and SanFrancisco. “Dinner Lab was just an idea .. more

Jul 22, 2014 10:18 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

Known for its creative craft cocktails, The Hamilton (823 E. Hamilton St.) has always been a great place for the drink aficionado. Now, in addition to its catered events, the more

Apr 30, 2014 12:36 AM Dining Preview

Like many immigrants, Yollande Tchouapi Deacon was disappointed by how difficult it was to find her native cuisine in Milwaukee after she moved here in 2001. African restaurants were, and still are, a rarity in the city, and the more

Mar 18, 2013 4:47 PM Dining Preview

