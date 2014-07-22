Pop-Up Dinners
Dinner Lab Prepares to Make Its Milwaukee Debut
Founded only a couple of years ago by Brian Bordainick, thepop-up dinners of Dinner Lab have gained massive popularity in NOLA and thecities it has already expanded to, including New York, Chicago and SanFrancisco. “Dinner Lab was just an idea .. more
Jul 22, 2014 10:18 AM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 3 Comments
Craft Cocktails and Pop-up Dinners
Known for its creative craft cocktails, The Hamilton (823 E. Hamilton St.) has always been a great place for the drink aficionado. Now, in addition to its catered events, the more
Apr 30, 2014 12:36 AM Danielle Stevens Dining Preview
An Introduction to Authentic African Cooking
Like many immigrants, Yollande Tchouapi Deacon was disappointed by how difficult it was to find her native cuisine in Milwaukee after she moved here in 2001. African restaurants were, and still are, a rarity in the city, and the more
Mar 18, 2013 4:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview