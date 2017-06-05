RSS

Norah Jones returned to her roots throughout her return to the Riverside Theater. more

Jun 5, 2017 10:31 AM Concert Reviews

jackiebrownband.jpg.jpe

If you can get past the cheesy cover and lead-off title track, you’ll discover that Life’s A Party—the new album from Milwaukee singer-songwriter/guitarist Jackie Brown and her band—is a smooth and sophisticated blend of catchy pop, rock an... more

May 16, 2017 3:36 PM Album Reviews

lex allen.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Amanda Lillian

Lex Allen produced his latest single "Never Look Back" out in Los Angeles, and it certainly sounds like it—it's the kind of slick, radio-minded, big-budget pop single that you won't find many Milwaukee artists attempting. That's in part because it.. more

May 5, 2017 4:40 PM On Music

ameliaromano.jpg.jpe

The harp is seldom heard in contemporary rock or pop, but the instrument casts a bewitching spell over Amelia Romano’s debut album, New Perspectives, a fresh take on an ancient instrument. more

Mar 7, 2017 2:49 PM Album Reviews

flatfive.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Windy City quintet The Flat Five looked to the bright folk, pop and rock of yesteryear during a loving near-capacity show. more

Jan 9, 2017 9:44 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_maxdevereaux_bymichaelsodnik.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more

Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_gauss_byericrisser.jpg.jpe

The latest LP from the Milwaukee septet Gauss is an exhilarating blur of punk, math-rock and indie-pop. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:27 PM Music Feature

localmusic_allencote.jpg.jpe

With his group Lyric Advisory Board, Allen Coté honored The Beatles to raise money for the families of the Pulse nightclub victims. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:19 PM Local Music

nono.jpg.jpe

NO/NO

And just like that, NO/NO’s recorded output has doubled. Sound and Light is the Milwaukee dream-pop band’s first full-lengthalbum after a pair of brief, wonderful EPs, and this is historically wherebands stumble. Bands that sound fresh in small .. more

May 31, 2016 6:05 PM On Music

bob.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

“This might be the best show of the tour,” Carly Rae Jepsen remarked between songs. “Bob Saget is here!” more

Mar 14, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

localmusic_rainydaycrush_(bykatybeckatpaperwingsartisticportraiture).jpg.jpe

More than a decade after their premature breakup, the Kenosha-based pop-rock band Rainy Day Crush is back with a new EP. more

Jan 12, 2016 3:57 PM Local Music

localmusictrolley.jpg.jpe

Trolley’s latest album looks to the spirit of the ’60s, while borrowing a few tricks from today. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:03 PM Local Music

no exceptions.jpg.jpe

"No Exceptions"

Milwaukee songwriter Martha Cannon has been takingher time on a follow-up to her debut album as Lady Cannon, 2012’s biting Whiskey Dear . There’s stillmore waiting ahead: Lady Cannon's sophomore album, Ourselves in Time, Through Utility , won’t.. more

Sep 29, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

I love how the title sounds like an abstract performance art piece. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is actually a contemporary 5-woman comedy written by Evan Linder and Andre Hobgood. Set in a community center basement in 1956, the show is 75 m.. more

Sep 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

local.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee songwriter Max Devereaux nurses an achy heart on his latest album, How To Show Love. more

Sep 8, 2015 4:13 PM Local Music 2 Comments

one_direction_miller.jpg.jpe

One Direction, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Miller Park, pop, Green Bay Packers, Go Pack Go, Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson more

Aug 26, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

testa.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kat Schleicher

Testa Rosa took their time getting around to their third album, Testa Rosa III, but once the songs came, they came fast. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:43 PM Local Music

alt-j benjamin wick.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Pop music is inherently divisive, particularly because of its culturalreverberations. So as Alt-J whizzed through a 70-minute set Wednesday night ata sold-out Riverside Theater, the band’s tendency to constantly shape-shiftresonated as a clever.. more

Jul 30, 2015 6:51 PM On Music

alt-j benjamin wick.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Alt-J proved that they're on to something special Wednesday night, but also that there's still more work to be done. more

Jul 30, 2015 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_charlixcx_(bybellahoward).jpg.jpe

Charli XCX has what it takes to be one of pop’s biggest stars. She’s just not sure if that’s what she wants. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:49 PM Music Feature

