Norah Jones w/ The Candles @ The Riverside Theater
Norah Jones returned to her roots throughout her return to the Riverside Theater. more
Jun 5, 2017 10:31 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Jackie Brown Band: Life’s A Party
If you can get past the cheesy cover and lead-off title track, you’ll discover that Life’s A Party—the new album from Milwaukee singer-songwriter/guitarist Jackie Brown and her band—is a smooth and sophisticated blend of catchy pop, rock an... more
May 16, 2017 3:36 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Lex Allen Looks to Top 40 Radio on His Latest Single, "Never Look Back"
Lex Allen produced his latest single "Never Look Back" out in Los Angeles, and it certainly sounds like it—it's the kind of slick, radio-minded, big-budget pop single that you won't find many Milwaukee artists attempting. That's in part because it.. more
May 5, 2017 4:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Amelia Romano: New Perspectives
The harp is seldom heard in contemporary rock or pop, but the instrument casts a bewitching spell over Amelia Romano’s debut album, New Perspectives, a fresh take on an ancient instrument. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:49 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
The Flat Five @ The Back Room at Colectivo
Windy City quintet The Flat Five looked to the bright folk, pop and rock of yesteryear during a loving near-capacity show. more
Jan 9, 2017 9:44 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The Exotic World of Max Devereaux
Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more
Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Gauss Blur The Boundaries Between Punk and Pop
The latest LP from the Milwaukee septet Gauss is an exhilarating blur of punk, math-rock and indie-pop. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:27 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Allen Coté Reimagines The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’
With his group Lyric Advisory Board, Allen Coté honored The Beatles to raise money for the families of the Pulse nightclub victims. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:19 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music
NO/NO Sustain The Wonder on ‘Sound and Light’
And just like that, NO/NO’s recorded output has doubled. Sound and Light is the Milwaukee dream-pop band’s first full-lengthalbum after a pair of brief, wonderful EPs, and this is historically wherebands stumble. Bands that sound fresh in small .. more
May 31, 2016 6:05 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Carly Rae Jepsen @ Turner Hall Ballroom
“This might be the best show of the tour,” Carly Rae Jepsen remarked between songs. “Bob Saget is here!” more
Mar 14, 2016 8:00 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Concert Reviews
The Return of Rainy Day Crush
More than a decade after their premature breakup, the Kenosha-based pop-rock band Rainy Day Crush is back with a new EP. more
Jan 12, 2016 3:57 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Trolley to the 20th Century
Trolley’s latest album looks to the spirit of the ’60s, while borrowing a few tricks from today. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:03 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Watch Lady Cannon's Mournful "No Exceptions" Video
Milwaukee songwriter Martha Cannon has been takingher time on a follow-up to her debut album as Lady Cannon, 2012’s biting Whiskey Dear . There’s stillmore waiting ahead: Lady Cannon's sophomore album, Ourselves in Time, Through Utility , won’t.. more
Sep 29, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche In Racine This Month
I love how the title sounds like an abstract performance art piece. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is actually a contemporary 5-woman comedy written by Evan Linder and Andre Hobgood. Set in a community center basement in 1956, the show is 75 m.. more
Sep 15, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Max Devereaux Learns ‘How To Show Love’
Milwaukee songwriter Max Devereaux nurses an achy heart on his latest album, How To Show Love. more
Sep 8, 2015 4:13 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 2 Comments
One Direction @ Miller Park
One Direction, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Miller Park, pop, Green Bay Packers, Go Pack Go, Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson more
Aug 26, 2015 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Testa Rosa Work at Their Own Pace
Testa Rosa took their time getting around to their third album, Testa Rosa III, but once the songs came, they came fast. more
Aug 25, 2015 8:43 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Alt-J @ The Riverside Theater
Pop music is inherently divisive, particularly because of its culturalreverberations. So as Alt-J whizzed through a 70-minute set Wednesday night ata sold-out Riverside Theater, the band’s tendency to constantly shape-shiftresonated as a clever.. more
Jul 30, 2015 6:51 PM Mike Dupar On Music
Alt-J @ The Riverside Theater
Alt-J proved that they're on to something special Wednesday night, but also that there's still more work to be done. more
Jul 30, 2015 11:00 AM Mike Dupar Concert Reviews
Charli XCX Keeps to Herself
Charli XCX has what it takes to be one of pop’s biggest stars. She’s just not sure if that’s what she wants. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature