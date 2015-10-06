Pope Francis
Outing for Coming Out Day
As National Coming Out Day (Sunday, Oct. 11) approaches, Paul Masterson reflects on the various repercussions of coming out or being outed.
Pope Francis is Slowly Reshaping the World
This week, Pope Francis will visit the U.S. to the cheers of Catholics and non-Catholics alike and we're looking forward to his speech before Congress on Thursday.
The Pope and the President Agree: It’s Time to Address Climate Change
Pope Francis and President Barack Obama are addressing climate change in serious ways, yet Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker continues to deny that it's a problem, according to members of the grassroots group Organizing for Action (OFA) on its da...
Issue of the Week: The Fair Wage Movement
Pope Francis Understands Economics Better than Most Politicians
Pope Francis is a pontiff who has constructively broken all the rules of popery—so far to widespread acclaim. He's faulted the Catholic Church for its negative obsession
Why Paul Ryan Is Rebranding That Old ‘Compassionate Conservatism’
Nobody in Washington talks much about the poor in America these days, even though they are more and more with us in the economic aftermath of the Great Recession. Perhaps that is why
Shattering an Unholy Alliance
In recent years, an unholy alliance between conservative Catholic clerics and right-wing politicians has become so brazen many people may have forgotten there was once widespread fear of
