Those who know barbecue in Milwaukee will have discovered Ashley’s Bar-B-Que, located at 15th and Center. This place has been selling its delicious carryout barbecue since the late 1960s. Now Walker’s Point is home to a second more

Nov 6, 2012 1:42 PM Dining Preview

eatdrinkz.jpg.jpe

Ask most food-truck operators what the hardest part of their business is, and they’ll usually offer the same unsurprising answer: the truck. They’re expensive to buy, difficult to maintain and a headache to park, and many of them burn throu... more

Sep 14, 2012 12:08 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19327.jpe

For years, Milwaukeeans who didn't live near the North Side could expect a bit of a drive if they wanted to satisfy their barbecue cravings, but that has started to change recently. Last year... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18775.jpe

In 2005, Balzac helped to usher in the concept of “small plate” dining in Milwaukee. Today, “small plates” continue to gain in popularity. Balzac had veered away from that approach over the years, but a recent new menu returns the more

May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18431.jpe

To educate chefs and the general public about heritage pigs, Fox put on an event last fall in Madison called SloPig, an evening of pork tastings and demonstrations. To showcase the meat's versatility, four chefs—including two from Milwaukee... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage17663.jpe

Scott Buer considers himself a brewer of sorts, but instead of crafting beer, he makes dry-cured meats. The process behind the two is surprisingly similar, he explains. In both cases, you're fermenting a product to create unique, natural fl... more

Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

