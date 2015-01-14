Port Washington Pirate Festival
Spring Awakening In The Shadows With GCT
My favorite song in Spring Awakening began to wash over the stage at the Greendale High School Auditorium. There was a pop rock beat and there’s frustration and there’s adolescent singing about the bitch of living. The cast of the Greendale Commun.. more
Jan 14, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
De La Soul, Sharon Jones to Play Summerfest's Potawatomi Stage
Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings, Wanda Jackson and De La Soul are among the pleasant surprises on Summerfest's Potawatomi Bingo Casino Stage & Pavilion lineup, which the festival announced last night. June 29 Max Weinberg Experience.. more
Apr 22, 2011 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Del The Funky Homosapien and Tune-Yards
Hip-hop is cluttered with aging '90s rappers clinging to their old styles under the stubborn assumption that repeating past glories is somehow more noble than legitimizing modern rap forms. Almost all of these rappers suffer from diminishing r.. more
Apr 19, 2011 8:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Art of Making Art @ Dean Jensen Gallery
Artist Joan Backes stands under a 12 feet high tree in Dean Jensen Gallery. The nature inspired installation fills the entire back gallery room, the branches bare and waiting for leaves to fill the tiny holes in the upper tree, where Backes w.. more
Apr 17, 2011 10:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Port Washington Pirate Festival
Perhaps your only chance to cruise a 150-foot, four-masted schooner whilst it’s under siege by pirates (or whilst it’s not, depending on which cruise you sign up for), the Port Pirate Festival runs this weekend through Sunday at 139 W. Gran... more
Jun 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
