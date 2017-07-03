Port Washington
Performing Arts Weekly: July 6-12, 2017
Memories Dinner Theater cooks up A Crock of Schnitzel, Boozy Bard sticks it to Julius Caesar, and we wish “Bon Voyage!" to the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra as it departs for Argentina and Uruguay—but not before the MYSO performs tw... more
Jul 3, 2017 11:01 AM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Big Ideas at Latino Arts
“The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist" begins its run on June 29 at Latino Arts, 1028 S. Ninth St., and the “PORT PHOTO Photography Show" exhibition opens the following day at Gallery 224, 224 E. Main St., Port Washington. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:31 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Sam Bobrick’s ‘The Psychic’
Memories Dinner Theater performs Sam Bobrick’s The Psychic, which revolves around struggling mystery writer Adam Webster who needs money to cover his bills, and fast. Mayhem ensures when he uncovers a real-life murder mystery more
Moonlight, Magnolias and Dinner
I overheard someone self-identifying as a screenwriter last night. Every time I hear someone refer to themselves as a screenwriter, I hear the voice of Tony Shalhoub from Barton Fink-- the Cohen Brothers movie about a screenwriter. At one .. more
Jun 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Port Piratefest This Week
I love that privateers helped the U.S. gain its independence. Pirates helped win America its independence. Then Ben Franklin founded the U.S. Marines to get rid of an entirely different group of pirates. It’s amazing what fun little detail.. more
May 30, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Destination Ozaukee County
Just 15 minutes north of Downtown Milwaukee, Ozaukee County includes Belgium, Cedarburg, Fredonia, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Bayside, Newburg, Thiensville and Mequon—with most just a brief walk, bike ride (thanks to the 30-mile I... more
May 17, 2016 4:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Summer Guide
Universal Themes of Bravery, Love, Understanding and Motherhood
In his production From Door to Door, playwright James Sherman engages audiences in an insightful commentary on familial upbringings, and the subtle effects a mother’s influence has on a daughter’s personality, beliefs and decision-making. W... more
May 10, 2016 4:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Tribute to Mothers
Memories Dinner Theater has the right idea with Door to Door. Take mom to a dinner theater show about motherhood. Sounds like a nice evening, actually. Not too much to worry about with dinner and a show both in the same spot. The fact that it’.. more
May 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Murdered to Death with Memories at Dinner
Murdered to Death. It’s a spoof of ’30s Agatha Christie that debuted just over 20 years ago. Since then, Peter Gordon’s fun murder/mystery comedy has found its way to a number of stages. The latest local manifestation of the comedy makes .. more
Oct 14, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Preserving the Past Around Milwaukee
“Reduce, Reuse,Recycle” is the mantra of the environmentally conscientious. WasteCap ResourceSolutions is doing its part with the opening of its architectural salvage materialswarehouse, which opens to the public on July 15th. But if .. more
Jul 13, 2015 4:57 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Birds, Bees and Trees Around Milwaukee
If you spendmost of your time in the central business district you may not know why MilwaukeeCounty park’s were awarded the 2009 National Gold Medal Award "forexcellence in the field of park and recreation management" by the NationalRecreatio.. more
Jun 16, 2015 7:27 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Greater Milwaukee Steps Outdoors
Apr 24, 2015 5:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Port Washington's Restaurant with a View
The City of Port Washington in Ozaukee County is cherished for its scenic harbor and if you’re looking for a beautiful view of Lake Michigan while dining, Newport Shores (407 E. Jackson St.) is the coastal place to choose more
May 7, 2014 12:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Josh Thompson to Headline Port Washington's 50th Annual Fish Day
Port Washington’s Fish Day will celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer on Saturday, July 19, and today the festival revealed its headliner: Josh Thompson, the Nashville by way of Cedarburg, Wis., country singer who has scored hits with brew-th.. more
Apr 10, 2014 2:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Twisted Willow Offers Healthy, Casual Yet Classy Dining
Set in the center of Downtown Port Washington, Twisted Willow is quickly capturing the attention of locals and visitors alike. A locally sourced farm-to-table restaurant and bar, this casual yet classy dining spot is a welcome addition to P... more
Feb 10, 2014 2:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Short Order
Tello’s Grille & Café
Downtown Port Washington offers brilliant views of Lake Michigan, a picturesque Main Street with mom-and-pop shops and a variety of eateries. Tello’s Grille & Café (200 W. Grand Ave.) is a family owned restaurant nestled in a gorgeous Queen... more
Aug 27, 2013 12:18 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Adam Brown Signs Up for Art, Commerce
Adam Brown may be Brewtown’s most masterful blender of art, architecture, design and commerce. He and his company AFX/Sign Effectz Inc. are the hidden hands behind art and signage citywide more
Nov 6, 2012 1:49 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Just Announced: Regina Spektor and Taking Back Sunday Coming This October
Quirky singer-songwriter Regina Spektor will play the Riverside Theater on Saturday, Oct. 20, the venue announced today. She\'ll be touring behind her typically whimsical sixth album, <em>What We Saw from the Cheap Seats</em>, which she released t.. more
Aug 6, 2012 2:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kasten Brings Mobocracy to Port Washington
In December 2011 Craig Kasten opened Mobocracy, a vintage clothing and organic products store. The store's name, Mobocracy, means “ruled by the people.” “It's like democracy, but with more anarchy,” Kasten jokes. The stor more
Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Off the Cuff
Memories' Gift To You
Okay . . . I understand there are probably a great many people wishing to go to Fort Atkinson for Dinner Theatre this holiday season. It doesn't exactly appeal to me, but I can understand the appeal of going west and enjoying a bit of live mus.. more
Dec 10, 2010 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE