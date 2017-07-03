RSS

Port Washington

Memories Dinner Theater cooks up A Crock of Schnitzel, Boozy Bard sticks it to Julius Caesar, and we wish “Bon Voyage!" to the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra as it departs for Argentina and Uruguay—but not before the MYSO performs tw... more

Jul 3, 2017 11:01 AM Performing Arts Weekly

artpreview_latinoarts_a.jpg.jpe

“The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist" begins its run on June 29 at Latino Arts, 1028 S. Ninth St., and the “PORT PHOTO Photography Show" exhibition opens the following day at Gallery 224, 224 E. Main St., Port Washington. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:31 AM Visual Arts

bobrick.jpg.jpe

Memories Dinner Theater performs Sam Bobrick’s The Psychic, which revolves around struggling mystery writer Adam Webster who needs money to cover his bills, and fast. Mayhem ensures when he uncovers a real-life murder mystery more

Aug 9, 2016 4:21 PM Theater

moonlight-and-magnolias-logo.jpg.jpe

I overheard someone self-identifying as a screenwriter last night. Every time I hear someone refer to themselves as a screenwriter, I hear the voice of Tony Shalhoub from Barton Fink-- the Cohen Brothers movie about a screenwriter. At one .. more

Jun 1, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

port_washington_pirate_fest_10033.jpg.jpe

I love that privateers helped the U.S. gain its independence. Pirates helped win America its independence. Then Ben Franklin founded the U.S. Marines to get rid of an entirely different group of pirates. It’s amazing what fun little detail.. more

May 30, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Just 15 minutes north of Downtown Milwaukee, Ozaukee County includes Belgium, Cedarburg, Fredonia, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Bayside, Newburg, Thiensville and Mequon—with most just a brief walk, bike ride (thanks to the 30-mile I... more

May 17, 2016 4:35 PM Summer Guide

theatrereview_memories_a.jpg.jpe

In his production From Door to Door, playwright James Sherman engages audiences in an insightful commentary on familial upbringings, and the subtle effects a mother’s influence has on a daughter’s personality, beliefs and decision-making. W... more

May 10, 2016 4:30 PM Theater

from door to door.jpg.jpe

Memories Dinner Theater has the right idea with Door to Door. Take mom to a dinner theater show about motherhood. Sounds like a nice evening, actually. Not too much to worry about with dinner and a show both in the same spot. The fact that it’.. more

May 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

murdered to death.jpg.jpe

Murdered to Death.  It’s a spoof of ’30s Agatha Christie that debuted just over 20 years ago. Since then, Peter Gordon’s fun murder/mystery comedy has found its way to a number of stages. The latest local manifestation of the comedy makes .. more

Oct 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

windows.jpg.jpe

WasteCap Resource Solutions

“Reduce, Reuse,Recycle” is the mantra of the environmentally conscientious. WasteCap ResourceSolutions is doing its part with the opening of its architectural salvage materialswarehouse, which opens to the public on July 15th. But if .. more

Jul 13, 2015 4:57 PM Around MKE

thinkstockphotos-505142337.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

If you spendmost of your time in the central business district you may not know why MilwaukeeCounty park’s were awarded the 2009 National Gold Medal Award "forexcellence in the field of park and recreation management" by the NationalRecreatio.. more

Jun 16, 2015 7:27 PM Around MKE

Apr 24, 2015 5:30 PM Around MKE

diningout.jpg.jpe

The City of Port Washington in Ozaukee County is cherished for its scenic harbor and if you’re looking for a beautiful view of Lake Michigan while dining, Newport Shores (407 E. Jackson St.) is the coastal place to choose more

May 7, 2014 12:40 AM Dining Preview

josh thompson pix.jpg.jpe

Port Washington’s Fish Day will celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer on Saturday, July 19, and today the festival revealed its headliner: Josh Thompson, the Nashville by way of Cedarburg, Wis., country singer who has scored hits with brew-th.. more

Apr 10, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

tw.jpg.jpe

Set in the center of Downtown Port Washington, Twisted Willow is quickly capturing the attention of locals and visitors alike. A locally sourced farm-to-table restaurant and bar, this casual yet classy dining spot is a welcome addition to P... more

Feb 10, 2014 2:26 PM Short Order

tellos.jpg.jpe

Downtown Port Washington offers brilliant views of Lake Michigan, a picturesque Main Street with mom-and-pop shops and a variety of eateries. Tello’s Grille & Café (200 W. Grand Ave.) is a family owned restaurant nestled in a gorgeous Queen... more

Aug 27, 2013 12:18 AM Dining Preview

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Adam Brown may be Brewtown’s most masterful blender of art, architecture, design and commerce. He and his company AFX/Sign Effectz Inc. are the hidden hands behind art and signage citywide more

Nov 6, 2012 1:49 PM Off the Cuff

blogimage8504.jpe

Quirky singer-songwriter Regina Spektor will play the Riverside Theater on Saturday, Oct. 20, the venue announced today. She\'ll be touring behind her typically whimsical sixth album, <em>What We Saw from the Cheap Seats</em>, which she released t.. more

Aug 6, 2012 2:33 PM On Music

blogimage18959.jpe

In December 2011 Craig Kasten opened Mobocracy, a vintage clothing and organic products store. The store's name, Mobocracy, means “ruled by the people.” “It's like democracy, but with more anarchy,” Kasten jokes. The stor more

Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Okay . . . I understand there are probably a great many people wishing to go to Fort Atkinson for Dinner Theatre this holiday season. It doesn't exactly appeal to me, but I can understand the appeal of going west and enjoying a bit of live mus.. more

Dec 10, 2010 12:33 PM Around MKE

