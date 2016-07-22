Portillos
Milwaukee's Latest Restaurant and Brewery Openings
From MKE style pizza to Chicago-style fast food, there'sbeen a slew of restaurant openings lately. Plus, three more breweries andtaprooms have recently opened for all your beer needs.Brunch has opened atPlankinton and Wells downtown. T.. more
Jul 22, 2016 2:45 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
First Look: Portillo’s Brookfield
Chicago-based restaurant chain Portillo’s is set to open itsfirst Wisconsin location on Tuesday, July 19 at 17685 W Bluemound Rd inBrookfield. A soft open was held this week to a select group of pre-registeredcustomers.Whil.. more
Jul 14, 2016 6:57 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Recipes for Disaster
It seemed simple enough. Worried about the world’s oil habit, Finnish director John Webster and his family decided to reduce their carbon footprint by going without oil for a year. They discovered this decision meant a lot more than just more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Eric Aho Returns to Tory Folliard Gallery
Tory Folliard Gallery invites a favorite New England painter, Eric Aho, to Milwaukee for “Eric Aho: Occurrence.” The exhibition, Aho’s fifth solo show for the gallery, opens Nov. 20 with new oil on linen landscapes filled with spontaneou more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts