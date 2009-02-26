Possible Fathers
Chinese Telephones Sign Off, Sadly
Milwaukee says goodbye to one of its most endearing pop-punk bands tonight when the Chinese Telephones play one last show at the Borg Ward (supported, in typical fashion, by about four or five dozen other bands.) Erin Wolf has a smart, must-read i.. more
Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dec. 18 - Dec. 24
Thursday, Dec. 18 Hardcore Comedy Show @ Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Oneof the lo,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Phil Lesh Reflects on His Influences
PhilLeshcan remember the very moment he knew he wanted to be a musician. It was1944, Lesh was 4 years old and his grandmother had the radio tuned to abroadcast of the Symphony No.1 by JohannesBrahms. The movement’s tympanic opening and regal stru... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature