Post-Punk
NE-HI: Offers (Grand Jury)
If there hadn’t been a minor garage-rock revival happening in Chicago a few years ago, NE-HI would probably have helped to create one with the fun blast of its homonymous debut album, released in 2014. Its second album, Offers, buzzes with ... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:50 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Echo and the Bunnymen @ Turner Hall Ballroom
In their first Milwaukee show in more than 30 years, Echo and the Bunnymen stuck to a tried and true reunion strategy of not embarrassing themselves. more
Sep 16, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Stream The Rarest of Things: A New Brief Candles Single
Milwaukee shoegaze expressionists Brief Candles sure take their sweet time, but damn if the results aren't always worth it. Three years after their last EP (and a full five after their last full-length), the band will release their third album thi.. more
Apr 13, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Protomartyr’s Ambivalent Rise
Protomartyr’s Joe Casey doesn’t mean to knock his band’s fans. He just sounds taken aback that they have fans. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:54 PM Andrew Penkalski Music Feature
Interpol w/ Hundred Waters @ The Pabst Theater
The funny thing about the fickle affections of the listening public, however, is that sometimes it can be won back just as quickly as it’s lost. more
Nov 17, 2014 11:17 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Warpaint’s Four-Piece Vision
Ask musicians about the difference between their first and second albums, and they’ll often say the same thing. Debut albums are frequently a long time coming, collecting songs that artists wrote and refined over long stretches. Sophomore a... more
Jun 18, 2014 3:03 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Revenge Society w/ The Polyps, The Violet Hour and The Ingots @ Down and Over
After the bitter, sub-zero temperatures and polar vertexes swept through the city, this weekend’s warmer weather didn’t provide complete relief. The still-frozen ground and heavy rainfall ended,Concert Reviews more
Jan 13, 2014 11:17 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Into Arcadia
On the new CD by Milwaukee’s Into Arcadia, subdued grooves—that nevertheless veer toward the martial—mesh with chordal gauze and sheen as singer-guitarist Otto Ohlsson soul baringly wails in existential despair. They may more
Jul 24, 2013 12:36 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Minus the Bear, a Band Divided
Not everyone was a fan of Minus the Bear's fourth album, Omni, even within the band. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
Worrier's Polyrhythmic Art-Punk
When indie-rock bands began introducing polyrhythm into their template toward the end of the last decade, it seemed like a bit of a novelty, albeit a refreshing one. In the years since, though, its proven a versatile innovation, seasoning not only.. more
Apr 9, 2010 2:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Bloods Thrill, Albeit Briefly
Two months? How was I going to be able to wait two whole months until the release of the New Bloods album so I could finally write about it? I was so smitten with the band’s debut album, The Secret Life, that putting off my review of it made me f.. more
Apr 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
