If there hadn’t been a minor garage-rock revival happening in Chicago a few years ago, NE-HI would probably have helped to create one with the fun blast of its homonymous debut album, released in 2014. Its second album, Offers, buzzes with ... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:50 PM Album Reviews

Photo credit: Kelsea McCulloch

In their first Milwaukee show in more than 30 years, Echo and the Bunnymen stuck to a tried and true reunion strategy of not embarrassing themselves. more

Sep 16, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee shoegaze expressionists Brief Candles sure take their sweet time, but damn if the results aren't always worth it. Three years after their last EP (and a full five after their last full-length), the band will release their third album thi.. more

Apr 13, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

Photo by Zak Bratto

Protomartyr’s Joe Casey doesn’t mean to knock his band’s fans. He just sounds taken aback that they have fans. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:54 PM Music Feature

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

The funny thing about the fickle affections of the listening public, however, is that sometimes it can be won back just as quickly as it’s lost. more

Nov 17, 2014 11:17 AM Concert Reviews

Ask musicians about the difference between their first and second albums, and they’ll often say the same thing. Debut albums are frequently a long time coming, collecting songs that artists wrote and refined over long stretches. Sophomore a... more

Jun 18, 2014 3:03 AM Music Feature

After the bitter, sub-zero temperatures and polar vertexes swept through the city, this weekend’s warmer weather didn’t provide complete relief. The still-frozen ground and heavy rainfall ended,Concert Reviews more

Jan 13, 2014 11:17 AM Concert Reviews

On the new CD by Milwaukee’s Into Arcadia, subdued grooves—that nevertheless veer toward the martial—mesh with chordal gauze and sheen as singer-guitarist Otto Ohlsson soul baringly wails in existential despair. They may more

Jul 24, 2013 12:36 AM Album Reviews

Not everyone was a fan of Minus the Bear's fourth album, Omni, even within the band. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Writing in droll prose befitting National Public Radio, David Sedaris became one of the literary world’s top stars thanks largely to his autobiographical essays about his eccentric family, personal foibles and the many odd jobs he’s held. more

Oct 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When indie-rock bands began introducing polyrhythm into their template toward the end of the last decade, it seemed like a bit of a novelty, albeit a refreshing one. In the years since, though, its proven a versatile innovation, seasoning not only.. more

Apr 9, 2010 2:42 PM On Music

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Two months? How was I going to be able to wait two whole months until the release of the New Bloods album so I could finally write about it? I was so smitten with the band’s debut album, The Secret Life, that putting off my review of it made me f.. more

Apr 22, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

The Milwaukee Admirals hit the ice to take on the Rockford Icehogs tonight at a 7 p.m. Br Neptune City ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

