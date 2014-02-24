RSS

A veritable celebration of stocked breadbaskets, free refills and comfort food, The PeachTree Restaurant manages to both meet and exceed diner expectations by serving affordable Greek and American cuisine in a more

Feb 24, 2014 6:56 PM Dining Preview

Tucked away on the second floor of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E. Wells St.), the Stackner Cabaret restaurant poses some unique challenges for its chefs. The restaurant keeps brief hours, ending service 15 more

Feb 12, 2013 10:50 PM Dining Preview

John Hawks is a British-themed pub that has long been one of Downtown's most popular places for casual fare. Robert Bell founded Hawks in 1971 in a spot two blocks away from its current location. The move to today's spot on Wisconsin Avenue... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

