RSS

Potawatomi Bingo Casino

stack.jpg.jpe

There are a number of games that are enjoyed at a muchhigher level in Milwaukee than other parts of the country. Bags, ladder ball,sheepshead and bar dice are some of the usual suspects. But there are also anumber of board games that are.. more

Apr 24, 2017 4:39 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

bill-engvall-headshot 2.jpg.jpe

We sit down with Bill Engvall ahead of his Potawatomi show and talk about Dancing with the Stars, Jennifer Lawrence and his surprising upcoming role. more

Mar 9, 2016 3:43 PM Off the Cuff

candied-bacon.jpg.jpe

Who needs a valentine when the best in bacon is coming backto Baconfest Milwaukee on Valentine’sDay?This year's bacon bonanza is going down on Sunday, February14 (you know, Valentine’s Day) at the Event Center inside the Potawatomi Hotel.. more

Feb 10, 2016 4:49 PM Around MKE

locavore sweet potato pancakes.jpg.jpe

Potawatomi Bingo Casino is nearly completion of its new hotel, and today the casino announced plans for its first restaurant in that hotel: Locavore, a casual dining restaurant specializing in “globally inspired dishes prepared with local and sust.. more

May 27, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

aziz.jpg.jpe

Aziz Ansari, Street Eats, Slayer and more! more

May 14, 2014 4:35 PM This Week in Milwaukee

againstme.jpg.jpe

Against Me, Robert Randolph, Space Raft and more! more

May 7, 2014 7:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

yellowostrich.jpg.jpe

Jimmie Vaughan, Purling Hiss, Yellow Ostrich and more. more

Mar 26, 2014 4:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

coolio.jpg.jpe

This Week In Milwaukee: Milwaukee Bucks Y2K Night w/ Cooli, WWE Smackdown, Alejandro Escovedo and Peter Buck and more! more

Feb 19, 2014 5:33 PM This Week in Milwaukee

winger 2014 better days comin.jpg.jpe

When he played an acoustic show at a Madison club in 2001, Kip Winger took requests from the rambunctious crowd, with one caveat: “I won’t play ‘Seventeen,’ because she’s now 30,” he sa,Concert Reviews more

Jan 31, 2014 10:31 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

hbob.jpg.jpe

Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more

Dec 26, 2013 1:54 AM This Week in Milwaukee

So I guess in a sense this is Return of The Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show with Angry Young Men Ltd. Angry Young Men is a clever Milwaukee-based satirical puppet group that has emerged with some national recognition for their Zombie puppet s.. more

Oct 27, 2012 11:00 AM Theater

C.S. Forester's seafaring tales of the Napoleonic wars were a favorite in Hollywood back in the days when in swashbuckling pictures were a genre unto themselves. In more recent years, The A&E Channel ran an Emmy-winning series based on Forester's .. more

Jul 23, 2011 3:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13600.jpe

Rick Nielsen doesn’t consider himself a rock star. Nonetheless, his expansive repertoire of worldwide tours, successful albums and substantial collection of guitars suggest otherwise.This month, the Cheap Trick guitarist and songwriter brin... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature 5 Comments

Milwaukee’s popular Gallery Night and Day returns Oct. 15-16 for its fall presentation of art and artists throughout the city.A new venue makes its Gallery Night debut, as the Art Institute of Wisconsin (located in the P.H. Dye House at 320... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

“Death is the most interesting thing we do in life…” says Annie Lloyd at 90 years old in the film by the same name, Annie Lloyd (2010). Cecelia Condit generated the installation that shows the last vestiges to the aging process from a da.. more

Jul 7, 2010 3:04 AM Visual Arts

blogimage10313.jpe

Though it’s already being lauded as her most accessible album, Have One on Me isn’t necessarily Joanna Newsom’s most listenable. A two-hour-long, triple-disc set is a lot to ask an audience to absorb in the age of download-the-songs-you- more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

%uFFFD1721 W. Canal St. 1-800-729-7244 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

blogimage4127.jpe

Were the seeds of a potential Animal Collective backlash sewn at the band's ambient Saturday evening Lollapalooza set? I like the band well enough, but I found the half hour I caught fairly insufferable. Other critics concur, even ones unabashed.. more

Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Eric Bogosian is not a name I imagine a whole lot of people are familiar with. His name rests in a special corner of my mind along with other writers, performers musicians and suchlike that have acquired a cult following--truly talented people .. more

Jul 23, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage7108.jpe

The Paper Chase @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. John Congleton’s brooding, gut-punching production has made ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES