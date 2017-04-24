Potawatomi Bingo Casino
Milwaukee, One Square at a Time: The Brew City’s Board Game Review
There are a number of games that are enjoyed at a muchhigher level in Milwaukee than other parts of the country. Bags, ladder ball,sheepshead and bar dice are some of the usual suspects. But there are also anumber of board games that are.. more
Apr 24, 2017 4:39 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Bill Engvall Moves Out of His Comfort Zone
We sit down with Bill Engvall ahead of his Potawatomi show and talk about Dancing with the Stars, Jennifer Lawrence and his surprising upcoming role. more
Mar 9, 2016 3:43 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
102.9 The HOG’s Hosting Valentine’s Day Baconfest
Who needs a valentine when the best in bacon is coming backto Baconfest Milwaukee on Valentine’sDay?This year's bacon bonanza is going down on Sunday, February14 (you know, Valentine’s Day) at the Event Center inside the Potawatomi Hotel.. more
Feb 10, 2016 4:49 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Potawatomi Bingo Casino will Open the Locavore Restaraunt in its New Hotel
Potawatomi Bingo Casino is nearly completion of its new hotel, and today the casino announced plans for its first restaurant in that hotel: Locavore, a casual dining restaurant specializing in “globally inspired dishes prepared with local and sust.. more
May 27, 2014 2:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: May 15-21
Aziz Ansari, Street Eats, Slayer and more! more
May 14, 2014 4:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: May 8-14
Against Me, Robert Randolph, Space Raft and more! more
May 7, 2014 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: March 27 - April 2
Jimmie Vaughan, Purling Hiss, Yellow Ostrich and more. more
Mar 26, 2014 4:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 20-26
This Week In Milwaukee: Milwaukee Bucks Y2K Night w/ Cooli, WWE Smackdown, Alejandro Escovedo and Peter Buck and more! more
Feb 19, 2014 5:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Winger @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino
When he played an acoustic show at a Madison club in 2001, Kip Winger took requests from the rambunctious crowd, with one caveat: “I won’t play ‘Seventeen,’ because she’s now 30,” he sa,Concert Reviews more
Jan 31, 2014 10:31 AM Michael Popke Concert Reviews 2 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more
Dec 26, 2013 1:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Zombie Puppets Return to the Oriental
So I guess in a sense this is Return of The Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show with Angry Young Men Ltd. Angry Young Men is a clever Milwaukee-based satirical puppet group that has emerged with some national recognition for their Zombie puppet s.. more
Oct 27, 2012 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Blowing Horatio's Horn
C.S. Forester's seafaring tales of the Napoleonic wars were a favorite in Hollywood back in the days when in swashbuckling pictures were a genre unto themselves. In more recent years, The A&E Channel ran an Emmy-winning series based on Forester's .. more
Jul 23, 2011 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cheap Trick Goes Big
Rick Nielsen doesn’t consider himself a rock star. Nonetheless, his expansive repertoire of worldwide tours, successful albums and substantial collection of guitars suggest otherwise.This month, the Cheap Trick guitarist and songwriter brin... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Jennifer Zahn Music Feature 5 Comments
Gallery Night and Day Returns for Fall
Milwaukee’s popular Gallery Night and Day returns Oct. 15-16 for its fall presentation of art and artists throughout the city.A new venue makes its Gallery Night debut, as the Art Institute of Wisconsin (located in the P.H. Dye House at 320... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments
Cecelia Condit Retrospective @ Inova
“Death is the most interesting thing we do in life…” says Annie Lloyd at 90 years old in the film by the same name, Annie Lloyd (2010). Cecelia Condit generated the installation that shows the last vestiges to the aging process from a da.. more
Jul 7, 2010 3:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Joanna Newsom
Though it’s already being lauded as her most accessible album, Have One on Me isn’t necessarily Joanna Newsom’s most listenable. A two-hour-long, triple-disc set is a lot to ask an audience to absorb in the age of download-the-songs-you- more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
Milwaukee's Best Buffet
%uFFFD1721 W. Canal St. 1-800-729-7244 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009
Animal Collective Alienates Fans at Lollapalooza
Were the seeds of a potential Animal Collective backlash sewn at the band's ambient Saturday evening Lollapalooza set? I like the band well enough, but I found the half hour I caught fairly insufferable. Other critics concur, even ones unabashed.. more
Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sex, Drugs and Rock And Roll in Racine
Eric Bogosian is not a name I imagine a whole lot of people are familiar with. His name rests in a special corner of my mind along with other writers, performers musicians and suchlike that have acquired a cult following--truly talented people .. more
Jul 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
July 2 - July 8
The Paper Chase @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. John Congleton’s brooding, gut-punching production has made ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee