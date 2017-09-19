RSS

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

jonnylang.jpg.jpe

While there’s nothing as outwardly commercial as “Blew Up (The House)" from 2013’s Fight for My Soul on Signs, the singer and guitar slinger Jonny Lang proves that he can still make the blues accessible for newbies. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:07 PM Album Reviews

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she’s the bitch or all the people around her. Exciting upcoming events include Theater RED’s The Wayward Women at the Alchemist Theatre, Bastille Days in Cathedral Square and a Makers Mar... more

Jul 11, 2017 1:18 PM Dear Ruthie

safesoundpotawatomigrant.jpg.jpe

Safe & Sound, a non-profit organization that fosters communityimprovement projects in Milwaukee neighborhoods, was announced as PotawatomiHotel & Casino’s 2017 Charity of Choice. The $100,000 grant is part of Potawatomi’sHeart of Canal Str.. more

Jun 23, 2017 4:11 PM Around MKE

katemara.jpg.jpe

In the psychological horror film It Comes at Night, Director Trey Edward Shults thrusts viewers into a situation without explanation, but enough facts become clear as the story moves on. more

Jun 6, 2017 3:27 PM Film Clips

stevenwright.jpg.jpe

The new material shone at Steven Wright’s return to the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Friday night. Shame there wasn’t more of it. more

Apr 3, 2017 4:43 PM Comedy

diningoutbellaitaliana_courtesyofpotawatomi.jpg.jpe

You can go to Potawatomi Hotel and Casino and have a great time without spending a cent on a game of chance. The complex includes bars, a live performance venue, charming gift shop and many options for the hungry. One such place is the new ... more

Feb 14, 2017 4:35 PM Dining Out

milwaukeechophousebcb.jpg.jpe

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more

Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Brew City Booze

musicgateway_maxdevereaux_bymichaelsodnik.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more

Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Music Feature

shortorder_canalstreetcafe_b_.jpg.jpe

Canal Street Café (inside the front lobby of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 1721 W. Canal St.) maintains a balance between modern ambiance and timeless hominess. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:36 PM Short Order

twim_midnitereruns_garysabin.jpg.jpe

The Fringe Festival brings two days of music and arts to Downtown, while Mexican Fiesta brings the party to the Summerfest grounds. more

Aug 23, 2016 2:07 PM This Week in Milwaukee

davidbazanpress.jpg.jpe

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

mariachi vargas de.jpg.jpg.jpe

Mariachi Vargas de TecalitlaÌn

The 13 musicians in Mariachi Vargas de TecalitlaÌn filled the intimate Northern Lights Theater with joyous Mexican music Friday night. more

Oct 5, 2015 7:00 AM Concert Reviews

dearruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about her wife sending their money to her adult daughter without permission, and plugs exciting events including the Business Equality Luncheon at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sept. 24; Milw... more

Sep 22, 2015 9:55 PM Hear Me Out

concertreview_jonnylang.jpg.jpe

Blues guitarist Jonny Lang and his crack band paid tribute to the late B.B. King Saturday night. more

May 18, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

119757922.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

It's not strictly for African-American ladies, but “The Gathering: What Women Want”has females listening to WJMR Jammin' 98.3 FM in mind. The 13th annual event, hosted by Milwaukee’s adult R&B and oldies station and Milwaukee County's Departme.. more

Mar 19, 2015 3:46 PM Around MKE

dearruthie_gainingweight.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Ruthie answers a letter from a reader turned off by his boyfriend’s weight gain and plugs exciting events including Diverse and Resilient’s Reviving the Dream Banquet on March 19; the opening of “My Sister’s Story,” March 21 at Live Arti... more

Mar 17, 2015 8:29 PM Hear Me Out

dearruthie_valentinesday.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader worried about planning the perfect Valentine’s Day, and plugs fun events including She Kills Monsters (Feb. 12-15) at UW-Milwaukee, The B-52s at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater Feb. 13, and Bl... more

Feb 10, 2015 6:11 PM Hear Me Out

dearruthie_madison.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie fields a question from a reader concerned about his genital health and plugs exciting events including UW-Milwaukee’s Art & Design BFA Exhibition, Taylor Dayne’s performance at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater and the Miltow... more

Jan 20, 2015 9:07 PM Hear Me Out

comedy_stevenwright.jpg.jpe

stevewright.com

The dry comedian told some jokes that fans have probably heard before Thursday night. more

Jan 16, 2015 12:15 AM Comedy

twim_volcanochoir_com.jpg.jpe

Performances this week include Ace Frehley at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Yelawolf at Turner Hall Ballroom, Phil Vassar at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Volcano Choir at Turner Hall Ballroom. more

Nov 25, 2014 11:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES