Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Jonny Lang: Signs (Concord Records)
While there’s nothing as outwardly commercial as “Blew Up (The House)" from 2013’s Fight for My Soul on Signs, the singer and guitar slinger Jonny Lang proves that he can still make the blues accessible for newbies. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:07 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Queen "B"
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she’s the bitch or all the people around her. Exciting upcoming events include Theater RED’s The Wayward Women at the Alchemist Theatre, Bastille Days in Cathedral Square and a Makers Mar... more
Jul 11, 2017 1:18 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Safe & Sound Receives $100,000 Grant From Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Safe & Sound, a non-profit organization that fosters communityimprovement projects in Milwaukee neighborhoods, was announced as PotawatomiHotel & Casino’s 2017 Charity of Choice. The $100,000 grant is part of Potawatomi’sHeart of Canal Str.. more
Jun 23, 2017 4:11 PM Jennifer Walter Around MKE
Film Clips: June 8, 2017
In the psychological horror film It Comes at Night, Director Trey Edward Shults thrusts viewers into a situation without explanation, but enough facts become clear as the story moves on. more
Jun 6, 2017 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Steven Wright @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The new material shone at Steven Wright’s return to the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Friday night. Shame there wasn’t more of it. more
Apr 3, 2017 4:43 PM Thomas Michalski Comedy
Bella Italiana: Potawatomi's Beautiful New Italian Restaurant
You can go to Potawatomi Hotel and Casino and have a great time without spending a cent on a game of chance. The complex includes bars, a live performance venue, charming gift shop and many options for the hungry. One such place is the new ... more
Feb 14, 2017 4:35 PM John Jahn Dining Out
Where to Make Your Valentine's Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more
Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
The Exotic World of Max Devereaux
Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more
Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Home-Style Cooking on Canal Street
Canal Street Café (inside the front lobby of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 1721 W. Canal St.) maintains a balance between modern ambiance and timeless hominess. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:36 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 25-31
The Fringe Festival brings two days of music and arts to Downtown, while Mexican Fiesta brings the party to the Summerfest grounds. more
Aug 23, 2016 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mariachi Vargas de TecalitlaÌn @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The 13 musicians in Mariachi Vargas de TecalitlaÌn filled the intimate Northern Lights Theater with joyous Mexican music Friday night. more
Oct 5, 2015 7:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Art, Anger, Passion and Purpose
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about her wife sending their money to her adult daughter without permission, and plugs exciting events including the Business Equality Luncheon at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sept. 24; Milw... more
Sep 22, 2015 9:55 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Jonny Lang @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Blues guitarist Jonny Lang and his crack band paid tribute to the late B.B. King Saturday night. more
May 18, 2015 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Jammin’ with the Ladies
It's not strictly for African-American ladies, but “The Gathering: What Women Want”has females listening to WJMR Jammin' 98.3 FM in mind. The 13th annual event, hosted by Milwaukee’s adult R&B and oldies station and Milwaukee County's Departme.. more
Mar 19, 2015 3:46 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Beef It Up Milwaukee!
Ruthie answers a letter from a reader turned off by his boyfriend’s weight gain and plugs exciting events including Diverse and Resilient’s Reviving the Dream Banquet on March 19; the opening of “My Sister’s Story,” March 21 at Live Arti... more
Mar 17, 2015 8:29 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Ring in the Red, White and Pink
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader worried about planning the perfect Valentine’s Day, and plugs fun events including She Kills Monsters (Feb. 12-15) at UW-Milwaukee, The B-52s at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater Feb. 13, and Bl... more
Feb 10, 2015 6:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Pink-Friendly Mad Town
Dear Ruthie fields a question from a reader concerned about his genital health and plugs exciting events including UW-Milwaukee’s Art & Design BFA Exhibition, Taylor Dayne’s performance at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater and the Miltow... more
Jan 20, 2015 9:07 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Steven Wright Leaned on Familiar Material at Potawatomi
The dry comedian told some jokes that fans have probably heard before Thursday night. more
Jan 16, 2015 12:15 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Performances this week include Ace Frehley at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Yelawolf at Turner Hall Ballroom, Phil Vassar at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Volcano Choir at Turner Hall Ballroom. more
Nov 25, 2014 11:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee