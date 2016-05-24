RSS
Poverty Wages
Leaders Applaud First-of-Its-Kind Community Benefits Agreement with Milwaukee Bucks
“Big shiny arenas look good in our community but arenas do not work unless people like me clean them and keep them operating,” Jeffrey Greer said at the press conference announcing a labor agreement between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Al... more
May 24, 2016 4:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News
Low Wages in Fast Food Cost Taxpayers $166 Million in Wisconsin
More than half of all front-line fast food workers earn so little that they are enrolled in one or more public assistance programs such as Medicaid, food assistance or the more
Oct 23, 2013 1:38 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Low-Wage Workers Tell MMAC: ‘We Need a Raise’
About 50 low-wage and displaced workers took over the offices of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) last Thursday to ask the city’s business more
Jul 2, 2013 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
