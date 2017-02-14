Poverty
Eight-million refugees fled as German armies pushed into France in 1940, many on foot and some hitching cars behind horses to save gas. Come What May, an artfully filmed dramatization by French director Christian Carion more
It’s Ryan v. Ryan in Congressional District 1
This year, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s re-election bid is a bit more complicated as he faces challenges from his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, including his Democratic rival on the Nov. 8 ballot, Iraq war vet Ryan Solen. more
The Governor Can and Should Raise the Minimum Wage
Did you know that Wisconsin’s governor, on his or her own, can raise the minimum wage? In fact, the governor is required by law to ensure that all Wisconsinites—not just those earning a minimum wage—are paid a living wage for their work. more
Paul Ryan’s Phony Plan to End Poverty
No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more
Scott Walker’s Health Care Reform Created a Coverage Gap
Paul Ryan’s Lunch Bag Lie
Until his fundamental dishonesty was exposed in a national campaign, Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan had an undeserved reputation among gullible members of the media as a bright, young more
The Fight for a Living Wage
We’ve seen enough hard times recently to know unemployment can lead to a life of poverty. But what kind of country are we living in when full-time workers also live in poverty? more
Why Paul Ryan Is Rebranding That Old ‘Compassionate Conservatism’
Nobody in Washington talks much about the poor in America these days, even though they are more and more with us in the economic aftermath of the Great Recession. Perhaps that is why more
Wisconsin May Be Violating a Child’s Constitutional Right to an Education
Is Wisconsin providing each child a “sound basic education,” as required by the state constitution?If you’re a low-income student more
Kozol’s Powerful ‘Fire in the Ashes’
Jonathan Kozol is the author of Fire in the Ashes: Twenty-Five Years Among the Poorest Children in America, a powerful work that follows a hardened group of impoverished inner-city children he has known... more
Acting Class With Raymond Bradford
Raymond Bradford has a great deal of stage experience. Bradford had been the Artistic Director of the RSVP Theatre who also heads the venerable Bay Playersarguably Milwaukee’s longest running theatre tradition of ANY kind.Those looking to learn .. more
The Hand of Fatima
A memoir genre has emerged from the children of great writers, nursing grievances against famous fathers who, absorbed in their work, created castles of the imagination rather than nurturing homes for their offspring. Augusta Palmer’s docum... more
Milwaukee’s Fidel Finds Unity in Race, Religion and Politics
Local artist Fidel, or"Viva Fidel" as some call him, is energetic, multitalen
Emotionally Rescued
I was more than a little shocked when I found a copy of Emotional Rescue in my turntable last night, since, as best I can recall, I haven’t listened to that record in years. How did it get there? Did I get drunk one night and cue it up? Unlikely. .. more
The Silent Epidemic
MANY WERESHOCKED WHEN THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL and Prevention (CDC)reported last
Food prices driving people into poverty
It's been the leading story in major newspapers and TV news programs for the past week.
Kids in the Hall Preview Tour, Plan a New Movie
Since their eponymous sketch comedy show ended in 1995, all five members of the Kids in th
