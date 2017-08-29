Power-Pop
Black Belt Theatre: Superbitch
With the release of Superbitch, Milwaukee’s Black Belt Theatre concoct a welcome tonic countering the emotional direness of current commercial radio hard music. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:58 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Various Artists: Max's Kansas City: 1976 & Beyond (Jungle Records)
Along with the smaller CBGB, Max’s Kansas City was a club that became an incubator for New York City’s punk scene by the mid-’70s. Both venues released compilations showcasing their regulars. Max’s Kansas City: 1976 & Beyond includes the co... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:22 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Midnight Reruns Let the Bad Times Roll on "Spectator Sports"
Milwaukee power-pop virtuosos Midnight Reruns have spent three albums charting the ways teenage angst crystallizes into quarter-life resignation, with songs less about turning lemons into lemonade than about learning to settle for ice water. That .. more
Mar 24, 2017 5:03 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Matthew Sweet w/ Gabe Dixon and David Ryan Harris @ Shank Hall
In a set that leaned heavily on his early ’90s output, power-pop master Matthew Sweet let his songs speak for himself. more
Sep 12, 2016 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Ian and the Dream: New Dreams
On New Dreams, the imprint of Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Todd Rundgren and other heroes of pop craft from long before bandleader Ian Ash’s birth can be heard writ large. The 10 songs are replete with vintage instrumentation and hooks eno... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:20 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Bask in The Good Times with the Latest Mike Benign Compulsion Single
Every song from Milwaukee power-pop veterans The Mike Benign Compulsion feels like a dispatch from 1986—and really, there are worse years to be trapped in. The Milwaukee quartet's latest single "The Best Years of Our Lives" keeps running with that.. more
Jul 6, 2016 6:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Resolved: The New Pornographers Are Not an Indie Supergroup
A LexisNexis search shows that, over their 15 year run, English-speaking newspapers have called The New Pornographers a supergroup at least 770 times. That doesn’t include much of the music press—like Rolling more
Nov 12, 2014 11:52 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
The Midwestern Charm Survive ‘Growing Pains’
There’s a degree of audacity inherent in fronting a band. To write songs, present them to the world and perform them in front of crowds requires real confidence. The Midwestern Charm’s Connor La Mue doesn’t have that. By his own account, he... more
Aug 19, 2014 9:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Stream Sugar Stems' Infectious New LP "Only Come Out At Night"
With the release of their irresistibly jangly 2012 album Can't Wait , Milwaukee's Sugar Stems cemented themselves as one of the city's finest power-pop bands, and on the group's latest album they've made a good thing even better. The group's new O.. more
Jul 16, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream a New Track From The Sleepwalkers Ahead of April's Album Release
Looks like it'll be an eventful year for Milwaukee by way of Green Bay power-poppers The Sleepwalkers, who have a truncated new name (they used to be Ian Olvera and the Sleepwalkers) and a new album on the horizon. The group's sophomore record Los.. more
Feb 6, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Midnight Reruns Do Daytrotter
Another one of Milwaukee's finest has swung through Daytrotter's studios. Today the music blog posted a four-song set from the power-pop trio, which culled choice songs from the group's insanely catchy 2013 self-titled debut (one of our favorite r.. more
Jan 17, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Beatallica
By now you’d think the novelty of Beatallica—a band that blurs The Beatles’ power pop with Metallica’s grizzled metal—would have worn off. But three albums in, the Milwaukee-rooted group has made its darkest and most more
Jun 8, 2013 4:22 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Wigs Return
Between Cheap Trick on the hard edge and The Shoes on the soft side, the power-pop movement spread out across the upper Midwest during the ’70s and was well represented in Milwaukee. One of the genre’s most more
May 30, 2013 1:09 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Saltshakers
On the Milwaukee power pop band’s second in a series of three-track CD singles, they find engaging ways to kvetch about lack of romance with the objects of their affections. The title tune takes to task a paramour partial to ridiculous more
May 15, 2013 1:15 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Redd Kross @ Cactus Club
Though born of the same Los Angeles punk boom that spawned Black Flag, The Circle Jerks and The Germs, Redd Kross has never been as easy to define as their more notorious peers. They seemed always slightly out of time more
Apr 15, 2013 11:36 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Mitten Fest @ Burnhearts
Milwaukee's summer months bustle with so many festivals, block parties and concert series that it's impossible to catch every can't-miss event. It's an enchanting season but also profoundly maddening. With all that excitement packed into su... more
Feb 11, 2013 12:12 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
The Saltshakers
Milwaukee’s Saltshakers celebrate their tenth anniversary in ’90s retro-style with a three-track CD EP. The band has compared itself to Oasis, but may remind listeners of The Undertones, the under-appreciated Irish punks diverse more
Dec 23, 2012 9:49 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Revolush
Fourth time's a charm for Milwaukee's Revolush. Stagefright mines the rarefied terrain where classic rock meets power pop without sounding overly concerned about paying homage to The Beatles. The group sounds closer more
Nov 12, 2012 2:20 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Surgeons in Heat Do Daytrotter
<p> Surgeons in Heat became the latest Milwaukee act to join the Daytrotter club today when the site posted <a href=\"http://www.daytrotter.com/?_escaped_fragment_=%2Fconcert%2Fsurgeons-in-heat%2F20055547-37382792\">a four-song live session</a> fr.. more
Sep 6, 2012 7:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow Festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee