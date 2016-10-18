Power Trio
Jimi Hendrix: Machine Gun: The Fillmore East First Show 12/31/69 (Legacy)
In the last years before his death, Jimi Hendrix tried different settings and accompanists, including the short-lived Band of Gypsys. Machine Gun: The Fillmore East First Show 12/31/69 documents one of his performances with that lineup, a N... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
douBt
The second album from the progressive rock and jazz group douBt begins with “There Is A War Going On,” a spoken-word rant against the infamous One Percent. It’s a startlingly political—and distinctly American—opening more
Jan 18, 2013 3:08 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Screaming Females @ Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace
Can we all just take a moment to appreciate the return to relevance of Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace? Not that long ago, the venerable Riverwest establishment had become an unremarkable and occasionally troublesome nightspot... more
Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments