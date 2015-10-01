Pr
This Week on The Disclaimer: Publicists and PR Firms Are Taking Over the Music Industry
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the most powerful people in the music industry that people only see behind the scenes: publicists. Esp.. more
Oct 1, 2015 6:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
You Better Work!
Ruthie answers a letter from a reader unsure about how to deal with an incompetent coworker and plugs exciting events including the July 9 opening of These Shining Lives at Next Act Theatre, Proud Theater Milwaukee’s July 10-11 run of the n... more
Jul 7, 2015 11:43 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Let the Music Play
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner is struggling with gender identity issues and plugs fun events including Little Shop of Horrors at Next Act Theatre, June 11-20; Madison Fruit Fest on June 13; and Filth Fest at Cocoon R... more
Jun 9, 2015 9:44 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Attorneys Challenge Walker Appointee for Milwaukee County Judge
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, three candidates will vie in the nonpartisan primary for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 45, currently held by Judge Rebecca Bradley. Gov. Scott Walker appointed Bradley to that position in more
Feb 5, 2013 11:35 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features