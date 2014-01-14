Pre-Sale
Dave Matthews Band Will Headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater
Good news for Dave Matthews fans who don't like the drive to Alpine Valley: The Dave Matthews Band will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater, the venue announced this morning. The group will play Wednesday, July 2 as part of its "A Very Speci.. more
Jan 14, 2014 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds To Headline the Milwaukee Theatre in June
One of the most towering living figures in art-rock, Nick Cave will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre next year as part of his just-announced summer 2014 North America tour. He’ll play the venue with his longtime band the Bad Seeds on Friday, June .. more
Nov 18, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
‘Bette Davis: Larger Than Life’
Judging a book by its cover could not be more gratifying than with a quick glance at the imposing coffee-table book Bette Davis: Larger Than Life (Running Press) by film historians Richard Schickel and George Perry. That imperiously sardoni... more
Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice Books
The Messenger
At least in TheMessenger, the soldiers assigned this unhappy task are given no training. TheMessenger ,Film more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews