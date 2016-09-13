Precious Lives
Remembering Eric Von
We here at the Shepherd are saddened by the passing of Eric Von, a longtime and much-loved Milwaukee broadcaster, most recently on 860 WNOV, who was a friend to our news staff over the years. more
Sep 13, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
On the Passing of Eric Von
I was so saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Von, a trueMilwaukee treasure. My condolences go out to his wife, Faithe Colas, his family and many friends. I had the great privilege of appearing on Eric’s 1290 WMCSshow for a few years as a w.. more
Sep 9, 2016 5:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
December 8, 1980: The Day John Lennon Died (Backbeat Books), by Keith Elliot Greenberg
In his last years John Lennon was able to slip from the captivity of celebrity into the tolerant anonymity of New York City—or so he thought. Tragically, he became the victim of a delusional celebrity hound just as his recording career had ... more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books