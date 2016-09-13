RSS

Precious Lives

We here at the Shepherd are saddened by the passing of Eric Von, a longtime and much-loved Milwaukee broadcaster, most recently on 860 WNOV, who was a friend to our news staff over the years. more

Sep 13, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 2 Comments

I was so saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Von, a trueMilwaukee treasure. My condolences go out to his wife, Faithe Colas, his family and many friends. I had the great privilege of appearing on Eric’s 1290 WMCSshow for a few years as a w.. more

Sep 9, 2016 5:57 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

In his last years John Lennon was able to slip from the captivity of celebrity into the tolerant anonymity of New York City—or so he thought. Tragically, he became the victim of a delusional celebrity hound just as his recording career had ... more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Books

