RSS

Precious

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Nick Sanborn, a once-prolific contributor to the Milwaukee music scene who has since mov.. more

Nov 8, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage9684.jpe

Will Precious be this year’s Slumdog Millionaire and sweep theAcademy Awards? It&rs Precious ,Film more

Jan 30, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 3 Comments

blogimage1491.jpe

This music video is making the rounds online mighty quick, and I've got to admit it's pretty clever. The dancing cats begin shortly after the 2:00 mark: I scoured the Internet for some extra information on the artist, but aside f.. more

Sep 2, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1491.jpe

Award-winningMilwaukeesculptor Rory Burke continues to garner accolade Art Muscle ,Art more

Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES