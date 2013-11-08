Precious
This Week on The Disclaimer: Nick Sanborn, "Lend Me Your Voice" and the Milwaukee Music Scene's Glass Ceiling
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Nick Sanborn, a once-prolific contributor to the Milwaukee music scene who has since mov.. more
Nov 8, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
As Oscars Approach, Lee Daniels Discusses Precious
Will Precious be this year’s Slumdog Millionaire and sweep theAcademy Awards? It&rs Precious ,Film more
Jan 30, 2010 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews 3 Comments
The Internet at its Finest: Dancing Cats!
This music video is making the rounds online mighty quick, and I've got to admit it's pretty clever. The dancing cats begin shortly after the 2:00 mark: I scoured the Internet for some extra information on the artist, but aside f.. more
Sep 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Portraits of Humanity
Award-winningMilwaukeesculptor Rory Burke continues to garner accolade Art Muscle ,Art more
Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments