Predators
Auditions for Sunset Playhouse’s Musical MainStage
It’s a professional performing opportunity on a nice, spacious stage in Elm Grove. On the last day of the month, Sunset Playhouse will be holding auditions for Rising Stars at the Sunset Playhouse. Four rehearsals. Two performances days. S.. more
Apr 21, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Admirals and Predators extend their association
The Admirals announced this week that they have extended their contract with the Predators to be their top developmental affiliate through 2013-2014 season. The contract includes a mutual option for the following season.The current season is the .. more
Feb 21, 2012 8:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Former Badger (and Hobey Baker winner) Blake Geoffrion traded to Montreal
The Predators announced today that they traded Blake Geoffrion to the Montreal Canadiens.Geoffrion is a former Badger and winner of the Hobey Baker Award.Though he started the season in Nashville, he was injured early on and hasn't made it back .. more
Feb 17, 2012 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Blake Geoffrion scores first NHL goal
It took just 2 1/2 NHL games and less than 20 minutes of ice time for former Badger Blake Geoffrion to find the back of the net. The goal came in the first period of the Predators game vs Edmonton last night. One of the assists on the goal came f.. more
Mar 2, 2011 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Geoffrion gets NHL callup
Didn't find it anywhere on the internet yet, but Geoffrion's close pal and former teammate Mike Davies (with the AHL Chicago Wolves) just tweeted that Blake had been called up by the Predators. This note, from this morning's notes on the Nashv.. more
Feb 25, 2011 9:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Robert Rodriguez penned the Predators script in 1995 at Fox Studio's request, as the sequel to John McTiernan's 1987 Predator. That film, budgeted at $18 million, made an $80 million-plus profit. After filming two lower budget sequels, Fox ... more
Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Geoffrion to start season with Admirals
AP writer Colin Fly noted on Twitter today that the Predators sent Blake Geoffrion to Milwaukee and that he will be with the team when training camp opens. more
Sep 27, 2010 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Blake Geoffrion signs with Nashville Predators
Former Badger and Hobey Baker Award winner Blake Geoffrion made it official today when he signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators. Per the Preds release, Blake became the first Tenneessee native to be signed to an NHL.. more
Jun 16, 2010 2:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Teen Runaway Propels Nami Mun’s ‘Miles from Nowhere’
After her father leaves home, shamed by marital infidelities,and her mother begins to suf Miles from Nowhere ,Books more
Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Big Wu
Among The Big Wu’s more memorable accomplishments: They were the very first group ever to take the stage at Bonnaroo. Their storied set opening that Tennessee music festival in front of tens of thousands of eager attendees helped make them ... more
May 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pamela Means: Still on the Way Up
The first time I saw Pamela Means, she was absorbed with her acoustic guitar in the dim ba Curve ,Local Music more
May 11, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 2 Comments
Too-Much-Information Age
Most of us never get to work inside a think tank. Michael Zimmer, assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee’s School of Information Studies, has enjoyed that rare opportunity. The though,Off the Cuff more
Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Yolanda White Off the Cuff
Oscar-Nominated Shorts
This year’s Academy Award nominations were a bummer for everyone who prefers good old-fashioned entertainment to dramas about the Holocaust. It’s not too surprising that, like the Best Picture n,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee