RSS

Premature Ejaculation

Stuart fields a question from a reader wondering how to discern whether sexual problems such as lack of desire and premature ejaculation have psychological or physical causes. more

Jan 20, 2015 10:26 PM Sexpress

Every year, I am part of a panel of “sexperts” at a national college peer education conference. Our goal: to answer as many anonymous sex questions as possible in 60 minutes. We always receive a fair number of questions on the more

Nov 8, 2012 3:36 PM Sexpress

For several years now, I have felt like I have a problem with premature ejaculation. While I recognize that the mythic "porn star endurance" is often a fallacy, I feel that I may still be under-performing. My girlfriend and I have worked on... more

Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES