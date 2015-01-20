Premature Ejaculation
Can Sexual Problems Be ‘All in Your Head’?
Stuart fields a question from a reader wondering how to discern whether sexual problems such as lack of desire and premature ejaculation have psychological or physical causes. more
Jan 20, 2015 10:26 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Overcoming the Awkward: Talking About Sex With a Partner
Every year, I am part of a panel of “sexperts” at a national college peer education conference. Our goal: to answer as many anonymous sex questions as possible in 60 minutes. We always receive a fair number of questions on the more
Nov 8, 2012 3:36 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Exploring Solutions for Premature Ejaculation
For several years now, I have felt like I have a problem with premature ejaculation. While I recognize that the mythic "porn star endurance" is often a fallacy, I feel that I may still be under-performing. My girlfriend and I have worked on... more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress