Preseason
Not Much to Make Noise About
It looked like a great series when the Brewers' schedule came out last fall: the star-packed Phillies in four games at Miller Park, echoing the 2008 playoffs and perhaps previewing a rematch in October... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Packers release training camp schedule
The new NFL CBA mandates no two-a-days, but otherwise the recently released Packers training camp schedule looks like it has in year's past.Mike McCarthy talked about eliminating night practices - something he'd himself instituted a few years ago.. more
Jun 15, 2012 12:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
David Copperfield
While his peers were sawing women in half and pulling animals out of their sleeves, David Copperfield established himself as the most lucrative magician of all time by performing illusions on a scale never scene before, flying above his aud... more
Oct 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
What are they saying about Aaron Rodgers' debut?
SI.com saysAaron Rodgerslooked solid in his preseason debut. The game plan called for several quick slants and out routes, and Rodgers made the throws. He also connected on a few strong third down passes; two to Donald Driver particularly stood ou.. more
Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Black 47
War may be hell, but Black 47 makes it rock. On Iraq, veteranIrish renegad Iraq, ,CD Reviews more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews