Preservation Hall Jazz Band
The Preservation Hall Jazz Band @ Turner Hall Ballroom
So many seats and tables were set up the Turner Hall Ballroom floor Friday for the performance by The Preservation Hall Jazz Band that it prevented most attendees from doing what might have otherwi,Concert Reviews more
Sep 1, 2014 12:59 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Wilson Center's 10th Anniversary Celebrations
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts began with the hopes of becoming a cultural beacon in Milwaukee's western suburbs. A grassroots committee inspired that dream in 1993. After several major revisions to their plans... more
May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Katrina closed Preservation Hall in 2005, but like the city of New Orleans, this treasured institution couldn't be stopped by the hurricane for long. The popular venue for traditional New Orleans jazz reopened in '06, with its house band ba... more
Sep 19, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Growing Power Gets Oprah's Seal of Approval
America’s best businesswoman, Oprah Winfrey, has recognized the genius of Will Allen’s Growing Power. The inventive, inspiring urban farmer is featured in this month’s O magazine (after being profiled in the New York Times magazine earlier this mo.. more
Jul 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Blind Boys of Alabama/Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Two of the most enduring musical institutions of the past century team up for a shared 8 p.m. bill at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater tonight: The Blind Boys of Alabama, an ensem,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Preservation Hall Jazz Band
The Preservation Hall Jazz Band have cemented themselves as the torchbearers of the Big Ea The Lion King ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Preservation Hall Jazz Band
The Preservation Hall Jazz Band have cemented themselves asthe torchbearers of the Big Ea The Lion King ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee