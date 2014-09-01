RSS

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

So many seats and tables were set up the Turner Hall Ballroom floor Friday for the performance by The Preservation Hall Jazz Band that it prevented most attendees from doing what might have otherwi,Concert Reviews more

Sep 1, 2014 12:59 PM Concert Reviews

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts began with the hopes of becoming a cultural beacon in Milwaukee's western suburbs. A grassroots committee inspired that dream in 1993. After several major revisions to their plans... more

May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Katrina closed Preservation Hall in 2005, but like the city of New Orleans, this treasured institution couldn't be stopped by the hurricane for long. The popular venue for traditional New Orleans jazz reopened in '06, with its house band ba... more

Sep 19, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

America’s best businesswoman, Oprah Winfrey, has recognized the genius of Will Allen’s Growing Power. The inventive, inspiring urban farmer is featured in this month’s O magazine (after being profiled in the New York Times magazine earlier this mo.. more

Jul 22, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Two of the most enduring musical institutions of the past century team up for a shared 8 p.m. bill at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater tonight: The Blind Boys of Alabama, an ensem,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band have cemented themselves as the torchbearers of the Big Ea The Lion King ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

