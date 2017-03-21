Preservation Hall
The Meaning of ‘Hyperphotographic’ at Museum of Wisconsin Art
The Museum of Wisconsin Art features “Tom Bamberger: Hyperphotographic" (March 25-May 21), the first exhibition to be given the run of its three changing exhibition spaces of the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Alverno College offers a Spirit F... more
Mar 21, 2017 2:41 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Sound of Philly Soul
Motown Records were the titans of 1960s soul, but by the 1970s, Detroit’s rigidly orchestrated songs had fallen out of vogue in favor of Philadelphia’s new spin on the genre. Philly soul was lighter on its toes, a looser amalgam of soul and funk s.. more
Mar 6, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jan. 31 - Feb. 6
Dark Star Orchestra @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m. Th The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee