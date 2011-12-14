President Bonds
Dave Begel should be ashamed
This article, written by Dave Begel, who it says is special to OnMilwaukee.com, is a travesty. There are no better words to describe the sexist drivel that Begel felt the need to put forth on the world.\nBasically, Begel sets women\'s liberati.. more
Dec 14, 2011 9:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
MPS Mayoral Takeover Opponents Say They’ll Fight On
Opponents of a mayoral takeover of theMilwaukee Public Schools said the change would not help the districtcompete for federal money, nor would it improve student performance oraccountability. ,None more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Could a Takeover of MPS Work?
Last Thursday Milwaukee PublicSchools Board President Michael Bonds resigned from the appointed MPSInnovation and Improvement Advisory Council “immediately,” claimingthat Gov. Jim Doyle, M,News Features more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments