RSS

Presidential Politics

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Given the prominence of women’s rights in the recently completed presidential campaign, it is a good time to take a look at the role that women play in the White House. In the timely new volume Women and the White House more

Nov 13, 2012 1:45 PM Books

Barack Obama has become the John F. Kennedy of our time. After two terms under Bush and the muddle of the Clinton years, Obama radiates youthful, sunny optimism and intelligence coupled with candor. He speaks in the language of hope and embodies.. more

Jul 14, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1281.jpe

The Riverwestneighborhood continues to show signs of revitalization. The mostnoticeable The Land Remembers. ,Dining Out more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

Hello! Superbly written and reported story on these cover-ups in Milwaukee by th electorate, ,Letters more

Feb 11, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage798.jpe

In the brief two years since Disney’s made-for-TV production “High School Musi Florida ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES