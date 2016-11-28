RSS
Pressboard, Max Holiday, Victor Orozco, Hot Science and The Demix @ Quarters Rock N’ Roll Palace
Generous doses of acid house kept the crowd dancing at the most recent installment of Milwaukee’s long-running MELT concert series. more
Nov 28, 2016 10:16 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 24-30
My Morning Jacket’s Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The MELT Music Series Marks its Return on Black Friday
Nov 15, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Christmas Carol
For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more
Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
