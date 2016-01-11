Pressurecast
Assassin’s Creed Skips a Year (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Twelve)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Jan 11, 2016 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast One-Hundred: Keep It 100
NX Rumors Fly, Sony Kinects with Gesture Recognition, and Star Citizen Hits a Million!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think! Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377,.. more
Oct 19, 2015 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Six: New Nintendo Prez Party
Nintendo’s New President Gets Down On The Dance Floor, Tokyo Game Show Boogies, and Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows Struts Its Stuff!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more
Sep 21, 2015 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Episode Seventy-Five: Paid Steam Mods Anger The Internet
Steam unleashes paid mods for Skyrim , Battlefront gets defensive, Conker disappoints and the internet loses their collective minds on this week’s PressureCast!AudioVideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954.. more
Apr 27, 2015 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Seventy Two: Nintendo's 2015 Line Up
Nintendo drops some hefty announcements, OnLive gets unplugged and Halo 5 's release date is revealed on this week's PressureCast!Audio Version: iTunes, Stitcher, Tune In or Direct Feed. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or tex.. more
Apr 8, 2015 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Strand of Oaks w/ Golden Coins and Wolfgang Schaefer
One of 2010’s most striking folk records is also one of the most difficult to hear. Strand of Oaks’ great new Pope Killdragon is being distributed exclusively through the subscription website eMusic, so listeners have to sign more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Roots of Pop Culture?
The Astor Place Riot of May 10, 1849 is usually chalked up as an especially colorful scenario in the long run of Broadway. On that day, disgruntled mobs attacked the new opera house where British thespian William Macready was performing. A ... more
Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee Public Theatre’s All-City People’s Parade
Milwaukee’s Labor Day parade will include a labor of love, courtesy of Milwaukee Public Theatre (MPT). The second annual All-City People’s Parade will be part of the Sept. 6 Labor Day celebrations—and it’s all free, rain or shine. more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Cyrus
Socially maladroit John (John C. Reilly) is lucky to have an ex-wife as sympathetic as the woman played by Catherine Keener in Cyrus. His ex is so caring that she invites him along to parties with her fiancé and encourages him to strike up ... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Daniel Cros
Daniel Cros is a Spanish pianist and singer who, after a career in rock, discovered the music of one of his country’s former colonies, Cuba. His fifth album, recorded with Cuban expatriates as well as jazzmen from Cros’ homeland, conjures u... more
Jul 4, 2010 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews