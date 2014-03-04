Pretty Wounds
Estates Breathe Life into the Emo Revival on Their Self-Titled EP
I say this all the time when I write about emo, but as Midwesterners, this stuff runs through our veins. If you’re a rock fan who grew up in the ’90s, you were exposed to it constantly, either at small punk shows or through the genre’s more commer.. more
Mar 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Though it didn’t receive much attention beyond a handful of appreciative write-ups, Pretty Wounds released one of last year’s most vital local punk albums, a viciously grungy six-song sock to the gut called Whatever, Go more
May 7, 2013 9:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Are the '90s coming back? That's a question echoing throughout fashion and music, as some say the recession is leading Americans into a place of cultural nostalgia for a decade that, though it certainly had its ups and downs, held a clear-c... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music 2 Comments
Visit enough kitchens in Milwaukee’s thriving dining scene and you’ll find a common thread: A great many of the chefs cooking in these kitchens received their occupational training from Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) and its renown... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments