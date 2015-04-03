Prevent Blindness Wisconsin
'Students Supporting Students - A Multicultural Extravaganza' at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
On Saturday, April 18, the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center is hosting a multicultural smorgasbord of dance and music. As the name suggests, the second annual “Students Supporting Students – A Multicultural Extravaganza” will showcase the.. more
Apr 3, 2015 8:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Prevent Blindness Wisconsin Volunteers
The Shepherd Express honors as its Heroes of the Week the volunteers of the nonprofit Prevent Blindness Wisconsin, which offers free, certified vision screenings to identify children and adults who need full eye exams. more
Dec 30, 2014 11:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Independence Day Celebrations
Consider it an extra holiday. Since July 4 fell on a Sunday this year, the city of Milwaukee will celebrate America’s independence today instead. Many county parks will be hosting entertainment today and fireworks this evening, including more
Jul 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee